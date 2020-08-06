Zidane: “Bale preferred not to play”

The Gareth Bale’s absence in the call he monopolized the press conference of Zinedine Zidane prior to tomorrow’s game Friday at the Etihad in which Madrid will try to overcome the adverse 1-2 of the first leg of the eighth of the Champions League against Manchester City. “My relationship with Bale is one of respect. I can only say that if he did not come it is not because of a technical decision, but because he preferred not to play and the rest is between him and me, a talk that I will not tell here ”said the French coach.

When asked if Bale had a future at Real Madrid (he has a contract until 2022, but Zidane no longer wanted him on his roster this season), the coach did not give a blunt answer: “I don’t know. He is now a Real Madrid player. It doesn’t change anything and I respect that. He preferred not to play, is the only thing I can say. Locker room things should stay inside the locker room. We are only interested in concentrating on the party ”, he repeated.













The situation is very different compared to Eden Hazard, the star hired last summer and who has played little because of various injuries. Although Zidane gave no clues about the starting team against City from his words, it follows that the Belgian may be from the game: “Hazard had discomfort at the end of the league but is now much better. We have had a lot of time to prepare for the match and I think it is good and with confidence. ”

The French coach was moderately optimistic despite dragging his team a very bad result: “I don’t know what will happen tomorrow. It will be a good football match between two very good teams. This is the most important. We know how the first leg ended. We face this final knowing things and nothing else ”.

And he finished: “We have a disadvantage. We know her. We know that tomorrow there is another game. A tie has never been completed until the last minute. We have to think about moving forward in this final phase. ”







