Zeeman, director of the Roglic Jumbo, regrets after being expelled from the Tour

Merry Zeeman, one of the team directors Jumbo Visma, the leader of the



Tour Primoz Roglic, has been excluded from the race by a decision of the jury of curators at the end of the seventeenth stage that concluded in La Roche-sur-Foron.

Zeeman, in the Jumbo since 2012, will have to pay a fine of 2,000 Swiss francs, around 1,900 euros for a lack of “bullying, name calling, and misconduct”Towards a member of the International Cycling Union (UCI). The acts that have led to Zeeman’s exclusion occurred during the bicycle control carried out at the end of the stage.













Message in networks

“Yesterday I did not act correctly verbally with a UCI commissioner who wanted to do a control of the bicycle of our leader Primoz”







Merijn Zeeman

Jumbo Visma team director







Shortly after being sanctioned, the Dutchman repented of his actions through social networks with a message in which he acknowledges that he “verbally” exceeded one of the UCI commissioners when he wanted to dismount Roglic’s bicycle, although he denounces that the The Slovenian’s bicycle was “damaged”.

“Yesterday I did not act correctly verbally with a UCI commissioner who wanted to do a control of the bicycle of our leader Primoz. I got angry that the steward wanted to independently disassemble Primoz’s bike mount. Primoz’s bike was damaged during this teardown, ”he wrote on twitter.

Team Jumbo-Visma Director Merijn Zeeman attends the media. (EP)



“Despite this incident, I should have remained calm and respectfully approached the UCI Commissioner. I’m sorry I didn’t do this. After this incident, I immediately apologized to the relevant UCI commissioner, who also accepted my apology. I am devastated, but our yellow dream lives on, ”he concluded.

















