Xavi’s Al Sadd confirms the signing of Cazorla

Santi Cazorla, of 35 years, will face a new stage in football in the Al Sadd of Qatar under the orders of Xavi Hernandez. The veteran midfielder closes his way through the Villarreal, where he returned in the summer of 2018 after more than two years in the dry dock due to a serious heel injury and a torn knee ligament.

“Welcome Santi to our club. Wish you all the best and that we can get many titles together. Thank you very much! ”, The Qatari team wrote to announce the signing of the talented Spanish footballer. Cazorla will meet again with Xavi, an old acquaintance who will be his coach but with whom he coincided on the pitch in several games for the Spanish team.









Cazorla began his ordeal with injuries in September 2013 with a blow to the heel that ended in a crack in the bone. Two years later, she suffered a serious knee injury that, due to inactivity for six months, affected the affected area of the heel. On November 20, 2016, when he was an Arsenal player, the Asturian started a period of almost two years off.

Near his premature retirement, Cazorla managed to put his boots back on when Villarreal, the team with which he debuted in Primera and where he played in his second stage in 2007, recovered it two years ago. After testing himself in the preseason, Cazorla felt like a footballer with those of Castellón at the beginning of the 2018/19 season.





Xavi awaits you

“Welcome Santi to our club. Wish you all the best and that we can get many titles together. Thank you very much!”





Al Sadd’s Message







The player born in Lugo de Llanera played his last game with Villarreal this past Sunday in the match of the last day of the League against Eibar. A farewell in a big way with a thrashing of the Amero team and a great performance by Cazorla. The midfielder was kept by his teammates in the same way that Bruno Soriano, who retires from football









Cazorla greets Javi Calleja in his last match with Villarreal. (EFE)



Javi Calleja’s team, who will also leave office to be occupied by Unai Emery next season, has finished the league competition with qualification for the next Europa League. A success that is partly thanks to the great performance of Cazorla, who has finished the course with 16 after participating in 43 games.

Consult the Santander League standings.







