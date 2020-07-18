Xavier Vilajoana: “Setien in the Champions League? Everything can change”

Xavier Vilajoana (Barcelona, ​​1973) lives football and the colors of Barcelona intensely. Of an optimistic nature, he faces as head of the women’s team, Barça B and La Masia his first promotion playoff with the subsidiary. Of course, without losing sight of either the future on the Barcelona bench or the presidential elections. After the fall of the Setién team in LaLiga, he attends to The vanguard at the Johan Cruyff Stadium, where it all begins.

The League has been lost. Has the way hurt?

I think if we had won the match against Osasuna the sensations would have been different. Although Real Madrid would have won because they depended on themselves, losing a League with a loss at home hurts more









What did Leo Messi think when he spoke?

He is the team captain and you have to listen to him. But I also understand that, after a painful loss accompanied by the loss of a title, the statements are made hot and come out one way. Today you have to think that the sun rises every day and the team must get up, look ahead and give everything in the Champions League.

Will Quique Setién continue training Barcelona in August for the Champions League?

In the world of football everything can change … or not. We are in a moment of analysis, of evaluating what has been done well and what has been done wrong. I understand that the technical secretariat is already evaluating everything.







Was it a good decision to remove Ernesto Valverde mid-season and bring Quique Setién?

I believe that there are no bad decisions, there are consequences of the decisions that are made. In January the team needed a change and Setién was thought to be part of the solution. Things have been improved, although some continuity has been lacking. For example, it has been seen that rivals come too easily and that many goals have been conceded. The relationship with the template? Well, I can’t define it either because I’m not in your day to day, but I don’t think everything is negative.









Quique Setién during the match against Osasuna (LLUIS GENE / AFP)



Let’s talk about the promotion playoff. Are Riqui Puig and Ansu Fati going?

At the moment they do not travel, but we have time until Sunday, we are evaluating pros and cons. Our objective is always to enrich the first team of players of the subsidiary. I won’t be the one asking them to come down. But I do say that a promotion playoff is a very enriching experience for players who are still in the growth and training stages. Not for uploading or not, but I think it is a good option that they live it.

Ansu Fati and Riqui Puig in Balaídos (Europa Pres / EP)









At the beginning of the season they always say that upgrading is not a priority. Does that perception change now that this promotion is going to be played?

Of course. Now it is a goal because we have real possibilities, also, at a training level, it is a very good experience for everyone. We have a very young Barça B and if finally Ansu Fati and Riqui Puig cannot go, then there will be youth players who will have the possibility of showing where they are. We also have the loss of Álex Collado, which is a shame because I really wanted to live this experience. We are sorry that it is not.

Would García Pimienta be a good coach for the first team?

Why not? We know him well and he knows the model and style better than anyone. I also tell you that the first team is another world, there are always doubts with any coach that arrives, not only with García Pimienta.

García Pimienta renews as coach of Barça B (EP)













With the situation that the institution is going through economically, will we see more players from the subsidiary in the first team next season?

I hope we will see them, not only because of the economic situation, but because they are good and we are doing our job well. If you can financially help then better but I would not like it to be a consequence of the pandemic.







With the new structure in formative soccer, is the massive arrival of foreign players over?

Yes, it is an issue that has been corrected. With the new structure we have a much more transversal vision of grassroots football, all the monitoring and decisions are agreed, no longer are they made by one person. Now we have very clear and present the lines of succession, this means that we will not sign a 17-year-old interior when we have one of 16 or younger who has the capacity to continue improving. The incorporations that are produced must have characteristics that complement what we have at home, not that they are competition.









Johan Cruyff Stadium for the critique of Lazarus Moix (.)



And what have they seen in Gustavo Maia to bring you?

No more additions will come, it will be the only one. We saw that he is a young player, very electric, he dominates one on one very well and the most important thing is that he complements what we already have at home. It is a very specific profile that will contribute a lot. No one has a crystal ball to guarantee that it will adapt quickly, but we think it will do a lot.

Since April she is also in charge of women’s football. Is not too much?

Not for me, it is a plot that excites me. In addition, it is a project that was already very well carried out. With my presence we simply reinforce this transversal idea.







A few weeks ago we interviewed the coach, Lluís Cortés, he said that the economic situation does not help when it comes to incorporating players. We have known a signing, Giovana Queirzo forward 17 years. Bet on the future?









Yes. That is going to be the line. Incorporations should improve what we already have. We have a very good squad, very young and a priori we discard great signings, although the season is very long.

How do you see the women’s Champions League with the break and without this Barcelona being able to finish the League?

Well, it’s an unknown. There are three games and we will compete with the maximum illusion. Yes, we must bear in mind that the German teams will arrive more shot because they have been able to compete.







Do you think that with the pandemic it has been seen that women’s football continues to be well below what is expected?

Yes. The pandemic has gone beyond any criteria and it has been seen that the differences in women’s football are very large. Not only regarding men’s soccer, I am already talking about First Iberdrola teams that did not have the infrastructure prepared or adequate to guarantee certain security. I fully understand the decision of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) to suspend the League final. But we must think that we are better than a few years ago and that we will continue to advance. An example is seen at Real Madrid, which this year will debut its own women’s team.

Will there be an audience in the Women’s Champions League?

There will be no public. We must balance the situation in many countries that are going through worse situations than ours. You have to avoid risks.

There have been a few turbulent months at the institutional level in Barcelona. How have you lived through the last movements?

I have the feeling that this is Barça. It is a very large institution with very strong connotations. It is difficult to control everything.





What opinion has the audit generated and Barçagat to?

He has convinced me. Price Waterhouse Coopers has had access to much information, much more than me. It was a good decision for a third party to come in and give us this information. That the messages exist is evident, that they did not know it, too. It lacked follow-up, yes, but it is that when you hire a service to do something specific it is difficult to be on top. Barcelona hires an infinity of companies. And I also say that I did not need an audit to know that none of my colleagues has reached into the box. There were hints out of place.

Josep Vives t Gómez Ponti giving the conclusions of the audit (Mané Espinosa)



Let’s talk about electoral processes. Do you think that a continuity candidacy with everything that has happened, with the Barçagat to, With the institutional changes and with the current state of the team at the sporting level, can you win the elections?

I can only say that a year of hard work remains. In a club like Barcelona you go from heaven to hell very easily. We will continue to work for and to make the club better.

Would you like to be president of Barça?

It is very difficult to make plans for a year ahead and even more so as things change. But as with any culé and Barcelona club member of a lifetime I would say yes. I do want to clarify that I am focused on the present, I want to work for and for the club, give ideas, contribute the best of me on a day-to-day basis and we’ll see.







