Xavi announces that it has already overcome the coronavirus

Xavi Hernandez, former player of Barcelona and current coach of Qatari Al Sadd, announced this Wednesday through social networks that he has overcome he coronavirus and you are ready to return to activity.

“Thank you very much for all the messages and love demonstrations that I have received during these days. I want to share with you that I am recovered and back home With my family and the team Al Sadd“, Wrote the Catalan coach.













Xavi announced last Saturday that he suffered



coronavirus

and that he would be on the sidelines of his team for the duration of his recovery. Four days later, the former soccer player has assured that he is already fully recovered from coronavirus.