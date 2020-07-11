Wu Lei: “The season has been disastrous, we must fight to return”

Like other teammates like Diego Lopez, Adrián Embarba The Bernardo

Espinosa, Wu

lei He also wanted to take advantage of social networks to send a message to the fans after the decline in Spanish a Monday

Division. The Chinese striker confessed that the team’s season “has been disastrous” and affirmed that the Blue and Whites must “fight to return to the highest category for history, the club and for ourselves.”

Wu Lei was concerned about the feeling of the fans at the moment. “I am sure that your sadness and disappointment is deeper than I can feel. It had to be a year of illusion in which we enjoyed the Europa League“He insisted through social networks. He also explained his desire to “celebrate the next victory in the RCDE

Stadium” “Without your support, football makes no sense. Our hearts are united, we all have a common goal, “he added.













The striker, who ended his contract in January and is uncertain what his future will be from this summer already, took advantage of the statement to thank the support of the stands at the most difficult times of the season: “In this year and a half we have lived together joys and disappointments. We have not given the expected performance, but you have always been by our side, both at home and on the move. ”