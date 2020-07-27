Wu Lei confirms that he will continue at Espanyol

Through an exclusive published by CGTN Spots Scene, Wu

lei He has clarified through a short video that his future will be in blue and white. “I have seen many people discussing what my next stop will be, but I have really made clear what my plans were a few times and through my journal. I have made the decision to continue in the Spanish and play on Monday with my team ”, said the Chinese striker.

Wu Lei ends his contract on December 31, but everything indicates that all parties will reach an agreement to extend it. What the player has made clear so far is that he will start the season wearing blue and white and that he has ignored the rumors that teams like him Besiktas turkish or english Watford and Wolverhampton they followed in his footsteps.









This news is a breath of fresh air for the Blue and Whites’ club, which ensures that it maintains one of the top three top scorers in the team this season with four goals (the same as Raul

of

Thomas and David

López) and the revenue it generates from advertising contracts in Asia.