World Heritage Site, by John Carlin

I dreamed of Messi last night. It was the first game of the season and the Camp Nou was full. Caged by five players in the center circle, Messi dribbles one, dribbles two, yells and falls. He lies on the field on his back, his face twisted, his left leg shaking. The chant begins, “Meeeessi! Meeessi! ”. Only, unlike before, not the entire stadium roars its name. It is not a choir. There is no unanimity. Some voices are heard above others. And suddenly some beeps, some screams of outrage. A woman spits at him a tirade whose words I do not hear but some applaud. Messi does not follow. The game is over and people parade home on the outskirts of Camp Nou, silent, gloomy, upset.

So the world ends, says a poem by T. S. Eliot, not with a bang but with a groan. Messi’s goodbye to Barcelona was always going to be terribly sad. My friend Michael Robinson and I wondered if soccer would make a lot of sense after he left. But at least the club of his love was supposed to give him a glorious send-off. Well no, it ends with a moan, that of a caged hostage whose ransom no one can pay, that of the Camp Nou prisoner.





Some at Barça will be celebrating victory. They may not have found out that it was a pyrrhic victory

More than a club they say. The best player in the world, the best by far of the billions of humans who have kicked a ball, is more than Barça . Or at least this Barça, that of Ronald Koeman, a coach who has just been appointed for a reason. Just one. Who scored a goal 28 years ago. Does anyone think that a guy who has failed as a coach at Valencia, Everton and Southampton would have been chosen as the redeeming figure of a colossus in crisis like Barcelona if it weren’t for the mystical aura that surrounds him since his free kick achieved? the first European Cup in the club’s history? Almost as absurd as having named Maradona the Argentine coach for the World Cup in South Africa for scoring that goal against England in 1986.

Maradona and Messi was not a happy marriage. Koeman and Messi difficult for it to be. “I only want players who want to be there and give their best,” said the Dutchman in his presentation. Well, the best player you have may give the maximum that depression allows, but does not want to be. So good luck with that, Ronald. Good luck, amic .

Some at Barça will be celebrating victory. They may not have found out that it was a Pyrrhic victory. One of those in which the price is so high, you lose so many soldiers, that the best thing would have been to avoid the battle. What is clear, however you look at it, is that it was not a victory for football. Half humanity has enjoyed Messi’s game for the past decade and a half. Half humanity wanted him to continue giving his best for the years that remain. In order to maintain the level Messi needs to maintain the illusion and to maintain the illusion he needs a coach to respect and a team capable of winning titles. He said it: he wanted the Champions League, or at least to be part of a team with the possibility of competing for it.

Barça was not only competitive but it shone like no other a few years ago. Messi occupied the throne of that Olympus. The club’s reward has been to bring him down to purgatory. What awaits those who love football in Europe, Africa, America and Asia is a year in limbo; to a Messi caged by rival defenses and by his own club. Without the best Messi, football is poorer, life is poorer. Poorer for millions and millions of beings, only a small fraction of whom are Barça fans and don’t give a damn about the more than a club . As a Nigerian friend, a Manchester United fan, wrote to me: “A huge loss for football. Horrible”. Yes because, although some have not found out, Messi is a heritage of humanity. So thank you, gentlemen. And well played. A victory? Yes. For provincialism and pettiness.



