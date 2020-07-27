Women’s Espanyol already has a new coach

New and important challenge for Ruben

Married inside of the Spanish. The until now second coach of Youth

A masculine is chosen by Raquel

pigheaded to lead the blue and white feminine, a much-needed team if you want to avoid repeating the last and gruesome season, in which they did not get a single victory and saved the category thanks to the coronavirus crisis.

After nine casualties (the captains Paloma

Fernandez, Agnes

Altamira ; Mimi, Ayaka

Noguchi, Daniela

Cruz, Ainhoa

Marin, Raiza

Santos and Mariajo

Pons) and two signings (Laura

Fernandez and Martha

Turmo, both coming from Madrid

CFF), the Espanyol players will finally know who will train them in this next and complicated season.









Casado arrived at the Blue and Whites’ home six years ago, although this will be his first experience in women’s football. He landed as an analyst and scout coach for the men’s team and then was second coach for both Juvenil A and Youth

B, where he alternated for the past three seasons.

Last Tuesday the soccer players returned to work after the holidays, still without knowing who would train them. They did it divided into groups and passed different medical tests and stress tests. The preseason begins this Monday, although there is still much to build.