This Monday the Spanish announced the renewals of two important players in the squad as Anaïr
Contest
‘Lombi’ and Cristina
Baudet. Important footballers for quality and experience. This Tuesday, as reported by the La Grada newspaper, the section that directs Raquel
pigheaded will announce the renewals of two other veterans: Dulce
Maria
Quintana and Brenda
Pérez. Also the second signing of the season, that of Martha
Turmo.
Turmo, 24-year-old defender, arrives from Madrid
CFF, just like the front Laura
Fernandez, first and only signing of the Barcelona entity so far. The defense was formed in the Barça and the Sant
Gabriel and has experience in American football where he has played three and a half seasons in Munroe
Mustangs and in the Franklin
Pierce
Ravens.
The Blue and Whites, who saved the category by ending the season due to the coronavirus pandemic, have not yet announced who will train them this season after Cabezón decided to do without George
Ferron, a technician who, like its predecessor, Salvador
Jaspe, did not get a single victory last season.