This Monday the Spanish announced the renewals of two important players in the squad as Anaïr

Contest

‘Lombi’ and Cristina

Baudet. Important footballers for quality and experience. This Tuesday, as reported by the La Grada newspaper, the section that directs Raquel

pigheaded will announce the renewals of two other veterans: Dulce

Maria

Quintana and Brenda

Pérez. Also the second signing of the season, that of Martha

Turmo.

Turmo, 24-year-old defender, arrives from Madrid

CFF, just like the front Laura

Fernandez, first and only signing of the Barcelona entity so far. The defense was formed in the Barça and the Sant

Gabriel and has experience in American football where he has played three and a half seasons in Munroe

Mustangs and in the Franklin

Pierce

Ravens.









The Blue and Whites, who saved the category by ending the season due to the coronavirus pandemic, have not yet announced who will train them this season after Cabezón decided to do without George

Ferron, a technician who, like its predecessor, Salvador

Jaspe, did not get a single victory last season.