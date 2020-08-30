Wolfsburg and Lyon, duel between the nobility

The Champions in the Basque Country promised strong emotions and surprises when playing a single match. The forecasts were half met. Most of the encounters ended with adjusted results. It is a sample of the increase of physical and technical level on the part of the clubs willing to equate themselves with the almighty Olympique de Lyon and, to a lesser extent, Wolfsburg. However, there were no surprises. The efforts of teams like Barcelona, ​​PSG or Bayern to end him establishment It was in vain, although a change in trend is looming on the horizon.

The final will be as expected. The champion against the challenger. They meet today in Anoeta (20.00 h. / Goal) in a match that seems to be even as the tournament has been so far. The power of the two teams in women’s football is unquestionable. Between Lyon and Wolfsburg all the Champions League of the last decade are shared, except for the one won by Frankfurt in 2015. Favoritism falls once again on Lyon, a team ahead of its time. President Jean-Michel Aulas decided to bet heavily on the section before any other major European club and the results speak for themselves.













It was planned like this

The decisive match will feature VAR after criticism from Barcelona and PSG for their absurd absence

In the ninth final in eleven years, those of Jean-Luc Vassier seek to continue their dynasty by chaining their fifth consecutive continental title, the seventh in their showcases. They are not the steamroller of yesteryear –the absence of their star Ada Hegerberg due to injury throughout 2020–, but their competitiveness and winning aura, added to the fact that they enjoy some of the best players on the planet, allow them to be decisive when the match seems balanced. That is well known to PSG, the club that suffers the most. A few weeks ago they were taken to the penalty shoot-out in the final of the Coupe de France. In Wednesday’s semi-final, a Renard header was enough. And is that Lyon has not lost a game since March 2018.

Wolfsburg, Barça’s executioner in the semifinals and who began to believe in the women’s team after the 2011 World Cup in Germany, are unbeaten since the 2-4 that Lyon endorsed them last season in the quarterfinals. Despite showing defensive weaknesses against the Blaugrana, they feel strong enough to regain the throne occupied in 2013 and 2014. In their first title, they knocked down the French with a penalty. So this will be the fourth final between both teams, the other two lifted by Lyon in the penalty shootout (2016) and in extra time (2018).

A priori the goals should be assured. Lyon and Wolfsburg average more than five per game in this edition, although in their crosses the numbers are reduced. The great asset of the Germans will be the Danish forward Pernille Harder. Meanwhile, the reference above the galas, Nikita Parris, will be dismissed by penalty. Even so, Lyon’s offensive potential is guaranteed in a final that will feature the application of VAR, as planned. UEFA received criticism from Barça and PSG for the offense of the absence of video refereeing in the previous qualifiers.







