Wim Suurbier, the first side-winger of Ajax, dies

Wim Suurbier, side of the great Ajax de los 70, died this Sunday at age 75, as reported by the Dutch club. Born in Eindhoven in 1945, Suurbier played for Ajax from 1964 to 1977, before starting a tour of European clubs (Schalke and Metz) and accompanying Johan Cruyff in the American adventure of Los Angeles Aztecas, in 1979. Suurbier stood out for his ease to join the attack by the right wing, following the teachings of coach Rinus Michels.

Suurbier conquered the European Cup three times and was a seven-time league champion in the Netherlands. He also won the Dutch Cup four times, two European Super Cups and one Intercontinental. He had been hospitalized since last April after suffering a cerebral hemorrhage and his condition worsened on May 11. “One of the great Ajax players has left us. The first modern defense of Dutch football. A memory for his family and friends, “said Ajax about a footballer who wore the red and white jersey in more than 500 games. Jordi Cruyff for his part described Suurbier as “a great footballer and a friend of absolute loyalty to my father and my family. Hopefully the two of you can meet up there. ” Suurbier also defended the colors of the Netherlands. He did it in 60 games and was part of the team that lost the 1974 and 1978 World Cup finals.









Suurbier was also part of the soccer revolution, of the appearance of the so-called total soccer. Incorporating the wings on the attack changed the game and opened an era that remains productive. “Rinus Michels was the one who taught me how to choose the right moment to go on the attack and turned me into a mid-day winger,” he had explained.

Wim Suurbier next to a bust of Johan Cruyff (TWITTER)



Considered in his time the best right-back in football, Suurbier was also a footballer of constant performance who did not waste time off to enjoy life. One of his former teammates in the national team, Willy van de Kerkhof, recalled that “he could be partying until 3 or 4 in the morning but the next day he never failed for the game at three-thirty in the afternoon.”









Another ex-partner recalled “that time we were drunk in the car and the police stopped us. He jumped quickly and sat behind, then wanted to convince the agent that he was not the one driving, that he was someone else who had eloped. When the police asked him what he was planning to do, he replied, “Well, I don’t know, but driving home is sure not because I’m completely drunk.” In the end it was the policeman who took us home. ”







