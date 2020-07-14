Wigan gets the biggest win in its history after filing for bankruptcy

Soccer is often capricious. This is demonstrated by facts such as Wigan Athletic have got this Tuesday the greatest win in its history just a few days after declare bankruptcy. The ‘Latics‘have endorsed a 8-0 al Hull City, which is also playing the descent to the third division.

The thrashed of the Wigan comes days after the club declared in bankruptcy as a consequence of the economic problems derived from coronavirus. Following this decision, the EF.L, body that governs the lower professional categories of English football, subtracted twelve points as a sanction, a measure that has condemned them almost definitively to decline to third division.









He Wigan Athletic He went to rest with a 7-0 on the scoreboard and in the second part they sealed the win with another goal, thus achieving the more bulky result of their history since they beat Oxford United 0-7 in December 2017.

Latics

‘, who were champions of the FA Cup in 2013 defeating Manchester City in the final, they try to speed up their chances of salvation in the second category of English football. At the moment they are thirteenth, with 57 points, waiting for the 12 units to subtract. At this time, the decline is marked precisely by the Hull City, which has 45 points.