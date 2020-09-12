When will the public return to Spanish football?

Eibar-Celta, which would not be the most attractive match in the world, the Santander League opens this Saturday. Ipurua will appear with empty stands, like the rest of the Spanish professional football stadiums. Until when will there be no public? Well, it is not known. There is no specific date for the return of the spectators to the stands. While the cinema, theater and other shows can be attended, with the corresponding limitations and security measures, elite football is still banned from viewers. “Hopefully at the beginning of the year, in January or February, this could change ”, declared a few days ago the president of LaLiga, Javier Tebas.









But, for now, nothing at all. There is no protocol in this regard. When football returned in June, there was a wide and passionate debate about it, with Las Palmas pretending to be the pioneer club in opening doors and with teams like Barça and Espanyol preparing studies to get to play with a part of their partners. However now, after finishing the last League and after the rebounds of the summer, teams are more focused on finishing up their squads and releasing ballast.





Ligue 1 and Eredivisie

In France 5,000 people can enter and in Holland between 20% and 30% of the capacity is allowed

At the international level there are differences between some countries and others. In England the Premier League will start today also behind closed doors. In October the matter will be reviewed in case it can begin to open the hand although these plans have received a setback by delaying the tests of matches with public in the country. In Germany, Leipzig has received permission from local authorities to accommodate 8,500 spectators for their Bundesliga match against Mainz on 20 September (the Red Bull Arena has a capacity of 44,100).

But where more progress has been made, or a more permissive profile in this matter has been shown, has been in countries where the league was accidentally suspended before time. This is the case of France, the Netherlands and Belgium. In Ligue 1 the teams have the possibility of hosting up to 5,000 people in their bleachers. For example, Lens – PSG was played last Thursday with 3,800 fans. In theory they all have to be seated, with a mask, in groups of a maximum of ten people and with a seat distance between them. In practice, as can be seen in the photograph that illustrates this information, these standards are not fully met.













Premier and Bundesliga

In England there will be no fans at least until October and in

Germany Leipzig will open doors

In the Netherlands the Eredivisie begins this weekend and will do so with an audience that will vary between 20% and 30% depending on the stadiums and with a separation of 1.5 meters. Teams, like Ajax, are running shifts and draws among their partners and are in high demand for the first few matches. Feyenoord, without going any further, will host Twente on Matchday 2, in front of 13,000 fans who have exhausted the available role (De Kuip has room for 51,100 spectators). In Belgium there are differences by area, depending on the impact of the pandemic, but some teams have obtained the approval to sell tickets. Among these is Anderlecht, which will be able to host 6,350 fans (in an enclosure of 21,500), separated by one meter, in its first three league games.

With regard to other sports, there is something for everyone. Golf, the United States Open of tennis or the NBA continue to be played without the clamor of the fans. Instead, the American football league (NFL) kicked off Friday with 16,000 spectators at the Kansas City Chiefs-Houston Texans (widely spaced in a 79,000-capacity bleacher). The NFL allows its franchises to decide in agreement with the authorities of each state. Six teams have already said that they will have an audience but others, like Chicago or Las Vegas, will play without support all season.













Another sports

Fans have hit the road on the Tour and in

the NFL there are teams that will have spectators

With no one in the stands, the pilots of the Motorcycle World Championship and F-1 have also been competing. This will change this weekend in the World of the two wheels, because up to 10,000 people will be able to meet in Misano (Italy).

Fewer people go to Asobal League matches, the first major club competition in Spain in which a limited number of spectators have returned. The Tour de France and other cycling races have also tried to ensure the presence of followers in a controlled manner. In the case of the Grande Boucle, although there are fewer people than in other editions crowded into the ditches and despite the fact that the restrictions to climb the mountain passes have been greater, it is impossible that safety distances are always respected. Sports are trying to learn to live with the pandemic but the situation of total normality in the stadiums is still far from being seen.







