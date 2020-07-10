Vinicius calms the spirits after giving negative in the coronavirus test

Problems for him Real Madrid. The white team receives Alavés this Friday from 10 pm, with the pressure to win and continue to keep their distance from Barcelona, ​​which is now one point after beating Espanyol.

Zidane’s men face this game with a series of unknowns that can complicate their lives. At least, Zidane has solved one, Vinicius, who had raised all the alarms by not showing up for training in Valdebebas after an error in the coronavirus test, has finally given negative. “Our doctor informed me that the test went wrong and we are going to repeat the test this morning and this afternoon we will have results,” Zidane revealed at the press conference prior to the game against Alavés.









The technician clarified that the Brazilian has not tested positive and that it was an error in the test that caused him, following the protocol, not to train on Thursday morning with his teammates. “He has not tested positive, it has gone wrong because sometimes there are errors, it is not negative and positive, it can happen and we as always with LaLiga when something like this happens the player cannot train. We have repeated the test and this afternoon we will have the result. The error will be seen and he will be with us tomorrow ” , clarified the French technician.





Defense issues

Marcelo, go down for inconvenience

To the mishap suffered by the Brazilian winger are added defense losses. Zidane confirmed that Marcelo causes loss due to muscle discomfort. “Hopefully the injury is very small. He has not trained this morning, we will see these days because a resonance has to pass, “he said. The loss of Marcelo is not the only sensitive defense.

Neither will Sergio Ramos and Dani Carvajal be penalized while Nacho Fernández. He continues his solo work to recover from muscle injury that has prevented him from playing for even a minute after the break. “I am clear for the match who is going to play, but I will not say it.” Zidane stated.









With these constraints, Zidane’s solution is to form with Militao and Varane as a center pair, Mendy on the left and on the right side, the Frenchman has several alternatives. First, that of Militao. Another option would be to line up Lucas Vázquez on the side, who also has sporadic experiences in that position more delayed for him. A third way would be to keep Mendy in the position expected from the right and give the left back to Javi Hernández.





Hazard could reappear

Who is in condition is Eden Hazard, who could reappear against Alavés. Zidane assured that the Belgian star “is not afraid” but he did have discomfort in the ankle operated after the games, which added to a strong blow caused the matches against Getafe and Athletic Club to be lost.

Zidane will summon Eden Hazard for the match against Alavés and an hour before the match it will be known if he returns directly to the starting team. Thursday was the only day of the week that completed training with the group.









The rest of the week began the sessions but he was absent from the games and the series of shots on goal. “They are annoyances only, it is not a relapse at all and he has trained with us normally,” Zidane said at a press conference. “I hope Eden is with us these four games that we have left in the League and in the Champions League game,” he added.

Meanwhile, Serbian striker Luka Jovic remains isolated at home due to the risk of having been infected with coronavirus after receiving a visit from a friend who carried the virus.







