Villarreal sign Coquelin and Parejo from Valencia

Double signing of Villarreal players of Valencia. The yellow team has made official the hiring of the Francis Coquelin for eight million, according to various media, and subsequently announced the incorporation of the former Valencian captain, Dani Parejo. Both players have passed the medical examination this morning.

The official presentation of the French midfielder will be this Thursday, at 12.00, in the Preference Room of the Estadio de la Cerámica. The former player has signed for the next four seasons with Villarreal after arriving in Spain in 2017 at the hands of Valencia, a team he has defended for the last three seasons.









“He is a defensive midfielder who stands out for his positioning on the pitch, physical display and ability to intercept balls,” said Villarreal in a statement about their new 29-year-old player, who with the shirt he played 89 games and won a Copa del Rey.

Villarreal notified the departure at the end of the season of coach Javi Calleja, despite qualifying for the Europa League, and players Santi Cazorla, heading to Qatar, and Bruno Soriano, who hung up his boots. To direct the new project, Fernando Roig’s club was put in the hands of coach Unai Emery and the first new face of the team was Takefusa Kubo, who arrived to play a season at La Cerámica on loan from Real Madrid.











Kubo and Coquelin were followed by Parejo. According to the EFE agency, the 31-year-old veteran footballer arrives with the letter of freedom to the ‘submarine’ despite still having a two-year contract with the bat club. “He is a midfielder with excellent vision of the game, association skills and a magnificent hitting from set pieces,” highlights Villarreal about Parejo, who has signed for four seasons and will already train with Emery this afternoon.

“Hello, good afternoon, I want to say that I have two houses in Valencia, one is mine and the other is Mestalla. I would have liked to say goodbye to my other house, but it couldn’t have been, ”Parejo said at a telematic press conference where he said goodbye to the club through tears and expressed his disagreements with the management of Peter Lim.

Parejo, imminent signing of Villarreal. (AFP)



Continuing with the information from EFE, the yellow team will have to pay Valencia an amount close to 2.5 million that would be achieved for various objectives despite the release letter. With the two signings, Villarreal will reinforce the center of the field with part of the central starting line of the Valencian team in recent years.







