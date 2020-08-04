Vicente Moreno he is the new coach of Spanish for the next three seasons. The Valencian coach, despite the initial reluctance of Mallorca, has disassociated himself from the island team and will take charge of the Catalan team the following course with the aim of returning the team to the First Division of Spanish football.

The new blue and white coach will be presented this Wednesday at 2:00 pm at the Juan Segura Palomares Auditorium of the RCDE Stadium, at a press conference in telematic format. Moreno’s experience in the silver category has been decisive so that he was finally chosen for the parrot bench.













With the vermilion team, the Massanassa team achieved two consecutive promotions, from Segunda B to the highest category of Spanish football. However, Mallorca, who finished second to last in the Santander League, was one of the teams that dropped to Segunda this year along with Espanyol and Leganés.

Previously, he trained Nástic de Tarragona for four years, where he also obtained a promotion, in this case from Second B to Second. Moreno ended his stage as a player at Xerez in 2011 and it was in the ranks of Jerez, the following year, where he made his debut on the bench, first as second and that same year as the team’s main coach in Segunda as a result of Juan’s dismissal. Merino.

Vicente Moreno, new coach of Espanyol. (EP)



Moreno’s arrival at Espanyol has not been a smooth journey. At first the agreement seemed simple, with Mallorca ready to negotiate the exit. But with a one-year contract still with the vermilions, the US owners of the island club insisted on paying the million euros of the clause.









The entity owned by the Chinese Chen Yansheng was only willing to offer half a million to derail the operation and finally it was Moreno himself, to whom he owed money in Mallorca, who agreed the terms of his departure. As compensation for his effort, Espanyol would have guaranteed the coach a good contract, at the height of the First Division.





Moreno has achieved three promotions, two with Mallorca and one with Nástic de Tarragona

Confirmed the signing of Moreno, Espanyol’s sports area, managed by José María Durán, general director, and Rufete, sports director, will begin to reinforce the squad. The first names on the list are Fran Mérida, who would arrive free from Osasuna, and Keidi Bare, a 22-year-old midfielder for whom Espanyol would have to pay Málaga between 1.5 and 2 million euros to get their services.







