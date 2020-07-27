Vicente Moreno, a specialist for Espanyol

The first piece of the puzzle is about to be placed. He Spanish you already know the kind of leader you want. The technician who must return the illusion of the hand of the requirement to a hobby that will live in Second next season. Vicente Moreno is he chosen one by Rufete and, in the absence of closing some fringes in the negotiation, in the next few hours it will be announced as new technician blue and white. An promotion expert will arrive in Barcelona. A coach with a taste for combinative football, also struggled in the Second Division. A specialist in this type of missions. Espanyol’s will be high risk.









The club will pay the coach (Masanasa, 1974) a part of the one million euro termination clause that he had set out in his contract, which linked him to Mallorca for one more season. And he might not come alone, since in the last few hours Espanyol’s intention to bring Martin Valjent, the central defender of the Mallorcan team, has become strong.





With Moreno, Espanyol knows what he buys. The Valencian achieved promotions in his last two experiences on the bench. First with Nástic de Tarragona, from Segunda B to Segunda (he was third in the silver category in the following season), and with Mallorca, which he promoted consecutively in two seasons from Segunda B to Primera. A specialist in forming teams and getting the most out of them, as has been seen this season in a Mallorca with very few resources for permanence.

This is the starting gun for the reconstruction of a team that for budget, about 50 million euros, will be a clear candidate for promotion to First. The parakeet team is urged to break the coach’s option to announce the agreements with Fran Mérida, a 30-year-old midfielder who was released after not renewing with Osasuna, and Keidi Bare, a promising Málaga midfielder for whom the club would pay close to 2 million euros .





Possible exits

Rufete and his team, as announced by the sports director last Monday, have advanced in these operations with the intention of closing them as soon as they receive the approval of the new coach.









In the departures chapter, as they point out from Italy, Marc Roca has already begun to negotiate with Milan and Diego López, who renewed two months ago for one more season with the parrot club, is very close to signing with Celta de Vigo. Meanwhile, others like Wu Lei or David López, seem with the firm intention of staying and helping the team in the silver category.







