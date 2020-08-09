Verstappen wins the strategic battle against the Mercedes

The strategists of Red Bull they ran their hands over the faces of Mercedes at the GP of the 70th anniversary of the F-1, the fifth race of the World Championship. They made a good option to classify on the grid to Max Verstappen with the hard tires and the Dutchman scored his first victory this season, and the 9th of her career, ahead of the two racing cars of the star. Was the only option he had to fight the speed of the Mercedes.





Not everything is speed

Knowing that they could hardly beat Mercedes in speed and pace, at Red Bull they squeezed the least wear out of the tough for Verstappen to win











The exit did not mean changes between the Mercedes. Bottas maintained the first position from pole, and Hamilton He tried to put his nose in the braking of Turn 6, but both preferred not to mess it up and kept their positions. Who did advance one square was Verstappen, which won third place in Hülkenberg on starting acceleration. They were already in front of the same as a week ago.

This time, in the start there were no surprises, no safety cars, no jumps like the one in Carlos Sainz in the previous GP. The Madrilenian, 12th, only won a position, the 11th, to stay behind Leclerc. The most remarkable thing, yes, was the new Vettel disaster, who did a spinning top entering the first corner and went from 11th to last place, 20.º.





The key to the rubbers

The strategies were precipitated with the Mercedes’ tire problems, which destroyed the media, and Verstappen took control on lap 14











The changes were soon precipitated by the Hamilton tire problems. The Englishman, with means (yellow), destroyed the rear tires and saw how Verstappen, with hard (white), he was on top of him ready to hunt him down. Lewis plugged the Dutchman as much as he could, to give time to Bottas to go through pit-stop and safeguard your first position.

As soon as Hamilton went out to change the tires – hard – (v. 14), Verstappen was done with leadership

provisional. Another race began there: the pursuit of the two Mercedes al Red Bull of Max, who had 13 and 16 seconds, respectively, Valtteri and Lewis. The tables were turning from the GP a week ago at Silverstone.





Red Bull Tactic

The red buffaloes won the strategic game against the Mercedes with the least wear on the hard tires, which fitted them into Saturday’s qualifying to have a different strategy

Verstappen came to store 1

8 and 23 seconds on the two Mercedes, which also had serious problems with hard tires, this time with blisters. The Dutchman made his white tires last a total of 27 laps. He put on the yellow (socks) and when he returned to the track, between the two Mercedes, he was able to overtake Bottas and return to the lead.









Hamilton did not understand how Red Bull did not have wear of its wheels. “He must have less pressure in his tires, or something,” the Englishman worried. With Verstappen back to the front, Bottas chose to accelerate its change of tires, from hard to medium, on lap 33. And Red Bull, to avoid the undercut, he copied the maneuver and also changed tires. Thus, Hamilton was made provisionally with the leadership (v. 33).





Final attack

Hamilton was able to climb from 4th to 2nd in a final fit of rage, with two superb overtakings to Leclerc and Bottas

The head was short lived English. His tires did not give more of themselves, and with 10 laps he put the hard. Hamilton fell to 4th place, behind Leclerc, and Verstappen I was returning to leadership, with 4.3 seconds over Bottas, 6.7 over the Ferrari and 12 over Lewis.

In the final sprint of the Last 10 laps, Hamilton launched the attack. Ate Leclerc With five laps to go –with a slight change of direction from the Monegasque– and his teammate Bottas in the last two laps with an outside in turn 6. Thus, the leader finished 2nd and on top of that he scored 4 more points for the Finn . It also equals the 155 podiums of Michael Schuamcher.













Bottas anger

“It’s frustrating to come out on pole and finish third, my strategy was far from ideal,” said the Finn, who gave up second place in the World Cup to Verstappen

Bottas, which had started with the pole, cursed Mercedes’ strategy: “It is very frustrating to start with the pole and finish third. My strategy was far from ideal, we have a lot to learn from what happened today, ”said the Finn, who loses second position of the World Cup in favor of Verstappen.





Race classification

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull), 1h19m41s993

2. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), a 11s326

3. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes), a 19s231

4. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), a 29s289

5. Alexander Albon (Red Bull), a 39s146

6. Lance Stroll (Racing Point), a 42s538

7. Nico Hülkenberg (Racing Point), a 55s951

8. Esteban Ocon (Renault), a 1m04s773

9. Lando Norris (McLaren), a 1m05s544

10. Daniil Kvyat (Alpha Tauri), a 1m09s669

11. Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri), a 1m10s642

12. Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari), a 1m13s370

13. Carlos Sainz (McLaren), at 1m14s070

14. Daniel Ricciardo (Renault), one lap

15. Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo), one lap

16. Romain Grosjean (Haas), one lap

17. Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo), one lap









18. George Russell (Williams), one lap

19. Nicholas Latifi (Williams), one lap

Abandonos: Kevin Magnussen (Haas).





World Cup qualification

1. Lewis Hamilton (GB), 107 points

2. Max Verstappen (HOL), 77

3. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), 73

4. Charles Leclerc (MON), 45

5. Lando Norris (GB), 38

6. Alexander Albon (TAI), 36

7. Lance Stroll (CAN), 28

8. Sergio Pérez (MEX), 22

9. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), 20

10. Esteban Ocon (FRA), 16

11. Carlos Sainz (ESP), 15







