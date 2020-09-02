Venus Williams, eliminated for the first time in the first round of the US Open

For the first time in her career, the American Venus williams, 40, has been eliminated in the first round of the US Open, an achievement achieved this Tuesday by the Czech Karolína Muchová, 16 years younger, with partials of 6-3 and 7-5 in a game that lasted just over an hour and 49 minutes at Arthur Ashe.

Muchová, 24, delivered eight direct aces and used the net numerous times to prop up his attacks.

Under the watchful eye of her sister Serena Williams, who watched the game from the empty stands after winning her first grand slam match, Venus He was the victim of his own unforced errors, which amounted to 34, and his double faults, one of which precipitated the end of the duel.









(Frank Franklin II / AP)



“From the first moment I tried to be more relaxed but it was hard to find the rhythm because they were very short exchanges,” Muchová said at the end of the match. She assured that, although at the beginning of the year she was not comfortable with her game, she has been improving over the months. In the second round, Olomuc will face the Russian Anna Kalinskaya, number 110 of the WTA.

For her part, Venus Williams stated at the press conference that she was satisfied with her performance and did not feel that she had played badly. “I am very happy with my game. I don’t think she played bad tonight (…) She just played a little better, ”Venus said of the match, although she admitted that she made more unforced errors than the Czech.

Williams also stressed that she loves tennis and that she is “good” at what she does. “So it’s easy to stay motivated and excited to do something so amazing. There are not many people who can do this, and I feel very lucky to be one of those people, ”she said.







