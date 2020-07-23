Velasco Carballo: “Successes of the VAR have turned into scandals”

The season in Spanish football is over and the time for reflections has come, also for the referees and the controversial application WHERE

. The president of the Technical Committee of the Referees, Carlos Velasco Carballo, together with the director of the VAR project, Carlos Clos Gomez, have taken stock of the arbitration decisions and have denounced that the successes of video arbitration “have turned into scandals”

“We have detected that the VAR has uncovered the ignorance of the rules in our environment. Obvious hits turn into mistakes. Extremely good hits. A manifest success becomes a criticism of the VAR and we turn it into a scandal. It has happened on numerous occasions this season, ”explained Velasco Carballo at a press conference held at the RFEF headquarters in Las Rozas.













Self-criticism

“Clear penalties are welcome, but we must reflect on those that occur when a player wants to take advantage of the contact to create doubts”





Carlos Velasco Carballo

President of the Technical Committee of Referees







The ex-referee has asked for “more respect” towards the arbitration team from “recognition at its highest level”. “Now we have two controversies. It seems free to criticize the VAR. You have to reflect on it. VAR is believed to be a panacea, but zero error is impossible. The VAR is taken as something impersonal, but behind are the same referees from ten years ago, ”explained Velasco Carballo.

In addition to the hits, there was also time for self-criticism, especially with the penalties “for light contact”: “All clear penalties are welcome, but we have to reflect on the penalties that occur when a player wants to take advantage of the contact to create Doubts. We will notify the referees to be aware of this perception. We believe that a penalty should be solid, because a penalty is the most serious foul in football, “said the highest official of the referees.

“The players have learned to play with VAR because they know that a contact in the area is going to be seen on television. It is easier for the VAR to intervene to call penalties than to cancel penalties that the referee has seen, “Velasco insisted on the mischief of the footballers.

The referees have to adapt to a “world with VAR where many more penalties are called. Because the VAR sees more, more things are whistled. Without VAR, the referees made more mistakes. ” Another point of friction have been the hands and Velasco Carballo explained, as a result of Jovic’s possible penalty on the last day against Leganés, that “there are many considerations” such as the player’s natural position or the distance from where the ball starts.









Munuera Montero attends the VAR during Barça – Atlético (Reuters)



Velasco Carballo also indicated the decision time with the VAR as one of the best aspects, but in general he concluded that the arbitration team has demonstrated its “strength” by being “very successful in a really complex and difficult climate” due to the great noise media. “We would like to hear press conferences or statements that talk about how the VAR has helped soccer in our country,” he said, in addition to pointing to “Spanish refereeing as an example in the world.”

They also recalled that since the appearance of technology, there have been no offside goals, goals with the hand, doubts about fouls in or outside the area or rough game with impunity, in addition to a considerable reduction in violent behavior or simulation in football. The VAR has intervened this season on 156 occasions with a 97.45% success in penalties and 96.13% in offside games, according to Clos Gómez.









Although there are aspects where the referee does not arrive: “The referees make mistakes and many times the VAR cannot solve them because they are interpretive plays. On very few occasions does the VAR make mistakes ”.

“The VAR is a tool that we all have to improve but it is a reality that the VAR helps football. In Spain there are fewer mistakes than ever in the history of our football. Coaches, managers and footballers have to accept the referee’s mistakes as inherent to football, “concluded Velasco Carballo.







