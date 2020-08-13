Van Aert reaffirms the dominance of the Jumbo

The Belgian Wout van Aert maintains its state of grace in the Dauphiné 2020, where he prevailed in the first stage and is logically the first leader of the race. Van Aert completed the suffocating control of the Jumbo throughout the day, confirmed on the Saint Christo uphill finish in Jarez. Van Aert, 25, had just conquered Strade Bianche and Milan-Sanremo and thus adds the tenth victory of the Jumbo in this peculiar 2020 season. The Belgian launched his powerful attack about 150 meters from the end and endured the replica of the South African Daryl Impey, second in the goal. For third place Egan Bernal clearly surpassed Alejandro Valverde. The Colombian from Ineos thus tied a few bonus seconds (4), in a new chapter in the psychological battle for the next Tour de France.









“It is clear that I have good legs, I felt quite tired in the hotel, but the team has done a sensational job for me. First Tony Martin, in the end it was Dumoulin and Roglic, impressive ”, explained Van Aert at the finish line. “The first step to the finish line was good for us, to study the finish, and when I saw the yellow control at the head of the group I told myself that it was my moment.”

The yellow Jumbo train showed its dominance throughout the initial stage of the Dauphiné 2020 (ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT / AFP)



The first stage of the Dauphiné 2020 featured a breakout of five riders. It was made up of the Belgian Van Moer (Lotto), the Swiss Schär (CCC), the Dutch Slagter (B&B), the Italian Bonifazio (Direct Energie) and the also Belgian Quinten Hermans (Circus-Wanty). Their adventure was kept under the control of a platoon in which they took command between the Jumbo and the Deceuninck and it did not go much beyond the 5 minute rental. A fall (for which Van Moer and Hermans abandoned) broke the group and finally left only Michael Schär, a powerful two-meter-long wheeler who resisted as best he could.









Starting in Clermont Ferrand and finishing in Saint Christo en Jarez (about twenty kilometers from Saint Étienne), the opening stage of this unusual Dauphiné was long, 218.5 kilometers, the high temperature (about 30 degrees in the final part ) and the complicated route, with seven scoring ports, most of them fourth category. To top it off, a final five kilometers uphill and a tough final ramp. It was the least difficult day of this Dauphiné and even so it added 3,500 meters of accumulated unevenness.

In a first step through the finish line (35km from the end) Schär already had only 1m24s of income and the first counterattacks emerged from behind, while Ineos also took positions in front of a runaway main group. About 18 kilometers from the end, it was the Frenchman Cavagna (Deceuninck) who was leading, once he had already overcome Schär, but with a negligible income on a peloton, again controlled by the Jumbo and determined to play victory among the favorites.









The total regrouping was confirmed 12 kilometers from the finish line, given the penultimate difficulty of the day, the Leymieux elevation, all on unpleasant terrain, narrow and twisty roads without a flat and open section. It was then that Valverde appeared for the first time in the noble zone of the peloton, strategically located behind the Jumbo train, while other relevant names on the list of entries, such as Marc Soler or Peter Sagan, were left at a distance, unable to keep up with the devilish pace of the end of a day that went well beyond five hours of cycling. About 3.5 kilometers from the finish, Chris Froome also lifted his foot off the pedals.

Belgian Brent van Moer (Lotto) suffered a fall while escaping and abandoned the race (ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT / AFP)



In the final part the attempts followed one another. The first one to test decisively was Rigoberto Urán, but it was Roglic himself who jumped on the hunt. Then they tried Latour, Benoot … without the slightest result. With Dumoulin and Kruijswijk it was enough for the Jumbo to cut off all the adventures and set up the set on which Van Aert had to act and shine. The Jumbo maintains the stage superiority over an Ineos in which Froome once again faltered and the possibility that he will not even be part of the team in the next Tour floats in the atmosphere.









The race is now entering its most decisive stages, in which Van Aert, as he himself stated, will have another role. “This time my teammates have played for me. Now it will be my turn to defend them ”, he declared.









The second stage

The second stage of the Dauphiné takes place this Thursday. A route of 135 kilometers, from Vienne to Alto de Porte, a 17.5 kilometer special at 6.2%. Before, three other ports of which the Cota de Maillet stands out, a first (6.2km at 8%) that culminates just over 30 kilometers from the end of the day.

Profile of the second stage of the Dauphiné 2020 (DAUPHINÉ)











