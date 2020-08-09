Valerie Loureda knocks out her rival, insults her and celebrates by dancing

KOED her in the second round. The referee took her away from her rival, but she returned to face, to insult her. Later, the knockout confirmed, she celebrated with a sensual dance for the camera. This was the controversial end of the Bellator 243, when the mixed martial arts fighter Valerie Loureda finished with Tara Graff.

The 22-year-old American collapsed from a right hand to Graff and, already on the canvas, finished it with a ground and pound. Loureda, who in addition to being a fighter is a model and influence sponsored by Monster, put the finishing touch to his victory by marking a dance hot. His professional record is 3-0.







