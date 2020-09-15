Valentino Rossi debuts helmet at GP San Marino: Viagra 46mg!

“The double of Misano”Can be read on the helmet as a reference to the double on the Adriatic circuit. Italian designer Aldo Drudi, inseparable friend of Valentino Rossi, has made a very original drawing for the celebration of the San Marino GP of MotoGP. At AGV you can see a pill Viagra, 46 mg, enough to ‘stay young’. A simple design, but very humorous.











At 41 years old, Valentino Rossi is taken with humor to be ‘The Grandfather’ of the grid of the queen category of the World Cup motorcycling. 25 years in the World Championship and with a contract signed for 2021 with Petronas Yamaha. There is still a long way to go Rossi to enjoy.

Valentino Rossi will start from the fourth position of the starting grid of the San Marino GP of MotoGP, which will take place tomorrow, September 13 at 2:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time). The veteran Italian rider, who runs ‘at home’, has podium options and even triumph this weekend.