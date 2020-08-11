Valencia detects two positives in its squad

He Valencia CF, like Atlético de Madrid recently, has reported that it has detected two positive cases in coronavirus between your template. On the occasion of the tuning for the preseason, the club has undergone the tests PCR and relevant serological tests and that was when they realized that there was two infected between the first team, coaching staff and more direct environment.

Valencia, for the moment, has not revealed the identity of the two infected, but has assured in a statement that they are isolated in their corresponding addresses, in accordance with the protocols of LaLiga and the club itself. These positives have already been reported to the health authorities as well.









“Valencia CF, which from the first moment of this health crisis has given special importance to measures to stop the spread of the pandemic, will maintain a very strict protocol to which all members of the first team and their team are absolutely committed. coaching staff ”, they detail in a statement.

Valencia concluded the 19/20 season on July 19 with the dispute of the last day of the Santander League against Sevilla, which ended with an Andalusian victory and confirmed a disappointing outcome of the course for the Che team. Since then, the Valencian first team has enjoyed holidays.





Return from vacation

Yesterday, the players returned to Paterna to undergo the usual medical tests at the start of a preseason and, due to the exceptional circumstances this season, they also underwent PCR tests. This Tuesday, the footballers will pass the physical and stress tests, already without both positive for coronavirus.









After the failure of last season, with two changes of coach, Valencia began a new stage with coach Javi Gracia at the controls. At the moment, there has only been a drop in the staff, that of Ferran Torres, transferred to Manchester City in exchange for 23 million fixed and 12 in variables.

Ferran Torres was transferred to City. (AFP)



The next to leave the Valencian entity could be the captain, Dani Parejo, and Francis Coquelin. Villarreal is postulated as the destiny of both players. By contrast, the club owned by Peter Lim has not yet made any signings.







