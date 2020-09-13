Valencia come back against a combative Levante

In the Valencian derby played at Mestalla Javi Gracia’s Valencia took all three points with a comeback of merit before a



Levbefore he took the lead twice on the scoreboard but for the one who made the game very long and fell a lot in the second half.

The last game of the day was the one that brought the most goals. The first could not have been faster, at 35 seconds, a shot by Morales that advanced Levante in a seen and not seen. Morales had only scored three goals last season, so he couldn’t start this one better.













A renewed Valencia

The team has lost Parejo, Coquelin and Rodrigo

There was expectation in Mestalla to see what this Valencia was capable of without players like Parejo, Coquelin or Rodrigo Moreno. Javi Gracia himself had criticized this week the lack of signings and asked that no great goals be required of the group. However, nobody can deny the Valencian team the ability to sacrifice. He tied early, at 12 minutes, with a header from Gabriel Paulista.

Again commander Morales scored with a tremendous shot by the squad, at 37 minutes. Paco López’s team deserved it, to whom the VAR had already annulled a goal. Valencia did not give up either, which drew again through Maxi Gómez before the break after a great pass from the Korean Kang in Lee, a young man with a lot of football in his boots and who is expected to play a leading role in Peter’s new project Lim.





The second time

The Levante went down

The second part was clearly from Valencia. Levante lost steam and stopped pressing so high. The ball became definitely the locals. Javi Gracia introduced three changes at the same time and two of them: Cheryshev and Manu Vallejo were going to be decisive against a Levante very withdrawn around Aitor Fernández. The final 3-2 came in the 75th minute in a shot from Vallejo to a pass from Cheryshev. In the addition there would still be a new goal from Vallejo, 4-2, after a shot to the post by Maxi Gómez.







