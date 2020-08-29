Valencia and Leeds make Rodrigo’s transfer official

He Valencia and the Leeds They have made official this Saturday the transfer of the Brazilian Hispanic forward Rodrigo Moreno to whom the Mestalla club has wished “good luck” in his new stage. For its part, the English team has issued a statement announcing that Rodrigo has signed a contract until 2024 and that the operation represents a “record” for the entity.

The forward already appears with the shirt of his new team and confesses excited about his arrival in the Premier League. He explained in a first statement that the operation lasted two weeks and that it was known that “Valencia had problems for not having qualified for the Champions League.”













The transfer has been encrypted at 30 million plus 10 variables

As explained by sources familiar with the operation, Valencia expects to obtain about 40 million from an operation in which both clubs would have agreed to a fixed of about 30 and in which the other 10 would depend on different variables.

The Spanish-Brazilian striker said goodbye with a video directed at the “Valencians” in which he especially thanked the fans for their support and had an outstanding memory for coach Marcelino García Toral.

“Thanks to the club for having trusted me and all the workers for their attention and for making life easier for us every day. Thanks to my colleagues for having made me grow, coexistence and support. Thanks to all the coaches for helping me to evolve as a footballer. My special memory for Marcelino ”, he points out as the video shows a photo of him hugging the Asturian coach.

The forward reminds the fans that there have been six years in which they shared sadness and happiness together and in which, thanks to their unconditional support and the effort and dedication of their teammates and their own team, they were able to lead Valencia to the Champions League.

“We were able to win a title in the year of the Centennial and live a moment that will accompany us forever: the celebration of the Cup with the entire city overturned and with an incredible union between the team and the fans,” he says.









Rodrigo highlights the greetings on Avenida de Sweden, which in each game made them feel “invincible”, and the “eternal memory of before, during and after the Cup title.” “They have been six very intense years because of everything I experienced at the club level but also on a personal level, especially due to the birth of my daughter, the most special moment of my life that will always be linked to Valencia,” he says.







The Spanish-Brazilian assures that what he wants and asks is “to be remembered as a good person, as a person who never lowered his arms and until the last game tried to defend and represent the values ​​of Valencia.”

Regarding his departure, he says that “it has been a very thoughtful decision and in no case forced by any of the parties” and pointed out that respect has always been mutual. “I think the time has come to accept a new challenge in my career,” he concludes.





Las Peñas suspend Meriton and ask for Murthy’s resignation

The extraordinary meeting of the ‘Agrupació de Penyes Valencianistes’ that was held this Friday agreed by an absolute majority, as reported in a statement, to suspend the management of Meriton Holdings, the company through which Peter Lim became the club’s maximum shareholder , and demand the cessation of Anil Murthy as president and that the Nuevo Mestalla be completed within the established deadlines.









The assembly had an attendance that the group described as “massive” as a total of 231 supporters were represented and, according to the group itself, the approval of a statement was “unanimous” to position itself against “Meriton’s mismanagement” at the head of the club and Murthy’s “resignation petition”.

The final communiqué positions the supporters “publicly against the sports, economic and social management” of Meriton Holdings and requests the maximum shareholder to carry out the necessary improvements in said management. It also demands “the immediate cessation” of Murthy as president.

Meriton is also asked to finish the new stadium within the deadlines set by the ATE (Strategic Territorial Acting) that was approved in its day for its construction.

The Valencia supporters in their statement also show their unconditional support for the new coaching staff of the first team as well as the players and the club’s workers.

















