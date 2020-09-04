Valderrama shows his claws to start

The Italian Guido Migliozzi, tournament leader Estrella Damm Andalucía Masters next to spanish Jorge Campillo With 69 strokes (-2), the Scotsman Connor Syme and the American John Catlin, declared that this Thursday “has been a great day” for him.

The Italian said, in statements released by the organization, that the Real Club Valderrama field, where this tournament will be played until Sunday valid for the European Circuit, on a windy day “it’s not a joke”, so he was “happy” with his game and with the card presented.











Migliozzi, who defined the Sanroqueño field as a “paradise”, said that he needs “more consistency” in his game. “I work hard, trying to improve day by day and the results will come,” he said.

For his part, the Scotsman Connor Syme congratulated himself on his play in the second half of the round, which he described as “good”, which helped him to climb the quartet of leaders. Syme made four birdies in the final part, which wiped out the double bogey on hole 3 and the bogey on hole 9.

“It is about managing the ball, that’s the important thing,” he sentenced ahead of the second day, scheduled for this Friday.







