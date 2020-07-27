Unai Emery’s great dream for Villarreal

Just a few hours after the province’s capital burst with joy at the rise of Castellón –after winning Cornellà–, a few kilometers away they were also smiling, although for quite different reasons. Once Javi Calleja’s stage was completed, the Villarreal has presented this Monday to Unai Emery as your new coach.

With the commitment to a technician with the experience of the Hondarribia, the Castellón club wants to take a step forward and return to the elite. A philosophy in which the ideas of the coach agree, who has asked the club to dream big. Winning a title and playing the Champions League again is Emery’s great goal at La Cerámica.













"It is a challenge to continue giving prestige to this club and I want to enjoy the journey"





Unai Emery

Villarreal coach







“I don’t think about the end, but I do dream. Dreams are free and I dream of a title with Villarreal. The beautiful thing is the way, the fact of being able to enjoy it. The process is beautiful, the process makes people feel proud to be able to live it, “said Emery on the spot. In the same sense of fighting for a title, the Basque coach commented that “it is a challenge to continue giving prestige to this club, and I hope I can help and enjoy myself along the way. I have made achievements, and I want to continue, but the most important thing is to enjoy the journey. I feel like a part of this house, I have always felt well treated, and I am looking forward to meeting this challenge. ”

In addition, he commented that returning to training in Spain four years later makes him feel at home and signing for Villarreal is “something that fills me up.” His last team was the English Arsenal. “It is a team that I have lived very closely and a club that I have always admired. It is a stable project of many years since the arrival of the President and has reached great goals. It has always competed with the best and has reached Europe, achieving great objectives, for which I have that recognition, “he added.

Unai Emery and Fernando Roig, coach and president of Villarreal respectively (JOSE JORDAN / AFP)













In addition, he assured that he felt “identified with the philosophy of the club and the culture of effort, because it is something that attracts me, I feel in a place where work is rewarded”. “We are talking about a line of work, with accidents and with a decline, a team that is capable of overcoming all that and recovering as it is now, is what speaks well of this club. That stability is the one that at professional level I find a very high value. I want to contribute my experiences, my knowledge ”, commented Emery.

The new Villarreal coach stated that he must be demanding in the face of the dream of “taking another step” and have an eye on the youth team as future and present. “Here they have that experience, the quarry is important, I know that and that quarry process I know is something that this club wants. There are many quarry values, that is a job that I applaud and I want to be part of, ”he said.







Here they have that experience, the quarry is important, I know that and that quarry process I know is something that this club wants "







Unai Emery

Villarreal coach







Regarding the design of the template, he indicated: “I am talking about continuity, a great job has been done. Players leave and others will arrive. The first thing is to adapt to the club as I have always done and we will see. There will be a high level of continuity, since they are players who have shown their level and from there four or five signings that can be reached ”. “The departure of Bruno and Cazorla it is what we must solve. But Villarreal has been successfully solving those things for a long time and I join. We have a good block and we must work to improve ”, he added in that sense.









Regarding the contract concluded in February, Emery acknowledged that the commitment was “a verbal agreement, private and with all due respect.” “I received the call from Fernando -Roig-, but it could be on the market, although I was always with the clear idea of ​​coming to Villarreal,” he said. He also assured that it is nice to play the Europa League, but that the objective must be greater. “It tells me a lot about being able to compete in this competition that has given me so much joy, but I also want to play the Champions League, so I want to enjoy both. Enjoy the road and compete, you have to continue enjoying every day that comes, “he said.

Regarding his game idea, Emery said that the first thing he seeks is to be competitive. “Sometimes to win you have to adapt to many things, what I want is to win. I want to connect with people, but you must adapt. It is not the same to play with Barcelona or Madrid, or to play with the bottom team. In football, in addition to beautiful words, which we all like, what I always like is talking about being competitive, “he concluded.







