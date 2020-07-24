Unai Emery, new Villarreal coach

Unai Emery returns to Spanish football from the hand of Villarreal. The Basque coach replaces Javier Calleja on the bench and signs for the next three seasons with the yellow team, which will be his fourth team in the Santander League after his stages at Almería, Valencia and Sevilla, where he obtained more successes.

The new coach of the Castellón team will be presented next Monday in the Preference Room of the Ceramic Stadium from 12:30. In this way Emery returns to the Valencian Community, where he began to emerge as a coach in the elite during his four seasons at Valencia.









Emery will find a team that has finished fifth in the League and will therefore play the next Europa League. Since football resumed in Spain, Villarreal has made a very good final part of the league championship, since before the break it was out of European positions.

The good end of the team has not served for the club to rethink Calleja’s continuity. In addition to the change of technician, the team will have the losses next year from Bruno Soriano, retired, and Santi Cazorla, who will start a new stage in Qatar’s Al Sadd trained by Xavi Hernández.





New stage

The Basque has been without a team since he was removed as coach of Arsenal last December, where he arrived in the summer of 2018. Before embarking on his adventure in the Premier League, Emery took over for two seasons of Ligue 1 PSG, where he won four titles, including a League and a Cup.









Unai Emery returns to Spanish soccer. (Reuters)



However, his most successful era was in Seville, where he arrived in January 2013 and won three consecutive Europa Leagues. After his visit to the city of Seville, he embarked on a new stage in Europe, although his first experience outside of Spain was in Russia, in charge of Spartak Moscow from May to November 2012.







