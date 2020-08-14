Umtiti, positive for coronavirus

A few hours before Barcelona play their passport to the semifinals of the Champions League against Bayern, Samuel Umtiti had given positive for coronavirus. FC Barcelona has reported through a statement that the central who is in Barcelona and who is out due to injury adds to the also infected Jean-Clair Todibo.

The club has assured that “Umtiti is asymptomatic, is in good health and is isolated at home.” He also added that “the club has informed the competent health and sports authorities. In addition, all the people who had contact with the player have been traced to carry out the corresponding PCR tests ”.













Low due to injury

He did not travel to Lisbon

Neither Umtiti nor Todibó, who could no longer train with the rest of the loaned players who joined the Barça discipline last Tuesday, have traveled to Lisbon. The French central defender who has not finished recovering from his knee to which he is applying a conservative treatment, has not entered the squad of Setién.