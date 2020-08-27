UEFA will allow the public to enter the European Super Cup

After months of hiatus due to the pandemic, football resumed activity last June but without spectators in the stands. A situation that will change in the next European Super Cup, since the Executive Committee of the UEFA has decided to allow the public to enter until it occupies 30% of the capacity of the Puskas Arena in Budapest during the match that will face the Sevilla and Bayern Munich.

“While it has been important to show that football can continue in difficult times, without fans, the game has lost some of its character. We look forward to using the UEFA Super Cup in Budapest as a pilot who will begin to see the return of the fans to our matches, ”said the UEFA President, Aleksander Ceferin.













Experiment in Budapest

“We look forward to using the UEFA Super Cup in Budapest as a pilot who will start to see the fans return to our matches.”





Aleksander ceferin

UEFA President







The brand-new champions of the Europa League and the Champions League will meet in Magyar lands on September 24 and for the first time in almost six months they will be able to count on the warmth of their fans. The Hungarian stadium has a capacity of 67,000 spectators, which will allow the entrance of approximately 20,000 people.

“We are working closely with the Hungarian Federation and its government to implement measures to ensure the health of all who attend and participate in the game. We will not take risks with the safety of people ”, added the top UEFA official on the entrance of the public.

Manuel Neuer lifts the Champions League.

(AP)



The presence of fans in the stands of the Hungarian stadium will be an exception to “study accurately the impact of spectators in the UEFA Return to Play Protocol”. In any case, the evolution of the pandemic could alter the plans, so the European body “will continue to monitor the situation and notify the UEFA Executive Committee if any changes are required or recommended with respect to the Super Cup.”









At the moment, the matches that are played under the UEFA umbrella, such as all those of the Europa League and the Champions League, will continue to be played without spectators in the stands at the start of the new season, as decided by the UEFA Executive Committee on July 9, 2020.



Have you got used to sports without an audience in stadiums?







The survey is closed





Vote

Total votes: 0





.







