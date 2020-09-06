UEFA Nations League | Spain vs Ukraine, live football match

The referee of the match will be the French

Bastien, who already refereed the 6-0 against

Croatia at

Martinez

Valero at

2018.

“Rodrigo It has a giant goal capacity. It gives us many things. It is true that Lewi He has scored an indecent, inhuman amount of goals. It changes everything, because of the way the two teams play. But Rodrigo makes a lot of goals “.

“Any decision that is beneficial for the club I am in is wonderful for that team, in this case Barcelona. We have seen what he said. I have nothing to value. You have to respect it. I am in another club, so that neither goes nor comes to me “.

“The season has been wonderful, due to titles and games. But there is always room for improvement. I find myself in a moment that I think is formidable. I always believe that the best moment is the current one and that is why I believe that next year will be better.”

“The level of football Spain is very high, as evidenced by his teams every season in Europe. It is one of the best selections you can find in the world. It is a game loaded with demands for us and to measure where we are “.

“He has great potential, that’s why he has returned to Madrid. I think he is prepared for this challenge, both in his team and in the national team. He has played a couple of games with us and has shown his level. I have great confidence in him. “

The footballers jump onto the pitch to perform the first warm-up exercises. He

Alfredo Di Stefano wait impatiently.

BANQUILLO SPAIN: Unai Simón, Kepa, Carvajal, Eric Garcia, Gayá, Llorente, Busquets, Óscar, Ferran Torrés, Fabián, Rodrigo

BENCH UKRAINE: Bushchan, Lunin, Karavaev, Sobol, Plastun, Kovalenko, Makarenko, Sydorchuk, Supriaha, Tsygankov, Júnior Moraes, Konoplyanka

Then the team of

Shevchenko to beat

The

Red:

Pyatov;

Tymchyk,

Krivtsov,

Matviyenko,

Mykhaylichenko;

Kharatin,

Malinovskiy,

Zinchenko;

Yarmolenko,

Marlos,

Yaremchuk

This is the team that presents

Luis

Enrique to surpass

Ukraine:

From Gea;

Navas,

Bouquets,

Pau

towers,

Reguilón;

Mikel

Merino,

Rodri,

Thiago;

Dani

Elm,

Gerard

Brown,

Ansu

Fati

The coach praised at a press conference the figure of the

Badía, questioned in recent days, ensuring that it is a peace of mind for him to play with such a footballer in the team. Statistics do not deceive:

since the 2009-10 season, his good passing ERA is 91%. Unattainable numbers for almost no mortal.

“Compare with Messi It is putting yourself in a situation that you are going to lose. I was surprised by his normality, his tranquility … It’s nice to see him train. He is a different player. It is a pleasure to see him train and how he is in concentration. Hopefully I can have minutes at your club. In Germany generated many things, but the whole team. The attitude was wonderful. His face said he was looking forward to playing. But you have to go slowly, it is 17 years. His future is wonderful. “

“I ask him for performance. I really like his training profile. Of course I look at the ball, his blow, that he doesn’t lose it … but his defensive side is very good.”

“Sergio he does not need to speak much, his presence imposes. That is in addition to what he brings in the field, which is why he is here. He is one of the most important of the national team and has always been that way. I see him very well. Unpleasant situations affect. But he knows that whether he is indisputable or not depends on his performance. “

“For me the season of From Gea it is remarkably tall, almost outstanding. Beyond a couple of bugs. I know that reflection will come back to me. It is so. The team that won it all is a benchmark. It opened the doors of what it is to win and now we try to follow that line. “

“I expect from him what is seen in the Bayern, although there it is more pivot and here more interior. He is very mature from a young age, now more so. Its quality is beyond doubt with and without the ball. Steal a lot of balls. It is an improved version of what he already knew since he was training in the Barça B“.

The combined of

Shevchenko has a list of great footballers who will try to make it difficult for the

Selection

Spanish.

Zinchenko (Manchester City),

Yarmolenko (West Ham),

Malinovskyi (Atalanta),

Lunin (Real Madrid),…

Since the last defeat in 2017, the Ukrainians have played 21 matches, garnering 14 wins and 7 draws. Without a doubt, the contribution of

Shevchenkoas well as the player base of the

Shakhtar, with up to 8 footballers, has been key.

Ukraine They have only lost one game since October 9, 2017. Almost three years later, the

Selection

Spanish will try to beat the combined

Shevchenko, which wants to establish itself as one of the teams to beat despite not entering the group of favorites.

It will be the first time

Spain play in the

Alfredo Di Stefano. Obviously, this situation has been caused by the pandemic as a result of the

COVID-19. The meeting will be without an audience in the stands.

Luis Enrique is organizing a block looking to the future, with the

world 2022 on the horizon and with the

Eurocup just around the corner.

Today, before

Ukraine, we may see new faces.

The tie to one between both teams made

Ukraine will lead on this first day the

group A4.

Scam

Werner overtook the Germans after overtaking

Of

Gea, but a bit of

Gayá in the last minute he put the tables on the scoreboard.

The team led by

Shevchenko is today the leader of the

group A4 after his victory over

Switzerland 2-1, thanks to goals from

Yarmolenko and

Zinchenko.

Good afternoon everyone and welcome to the live broadcast of the match that the team that you direct will play

Luis

Enrique against the men of

Andrii

Shevchenko.

The meeting, corresponding to the second day of the

UEFA Nations League, will be played in the sports city of

Valdebebas no audience in the stands. After the tie to one in front

Germany,

The

Red he hopes to score the first three points of this competition.

