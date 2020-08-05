UEFA explains the regulatory changes that will be released in the Europa League

Given the delay of more than five months due to the stoppage of the coronavirus, the UEFA has decided to implement this same course, in the outcome of the Champions League and Europa League, new rules for football that mainly concern infringements by hands and consultations of the always controversial VAR.

"If a player incidentally touches the ball with his hand, it will only be considered an infraction in the event that the play ends in a goal or on an obvious goal occasion. If the play is prolonged and there are several touches, the hand will not be considered a foul, "said Roberto Rosetti, UEFA referee official.













Changes in the VAR

"The referee should be the one to make the decision, reviewing what has been indicated. The assistant is authorized to advise that it be reviewed "





Roberto Rosetti

UEFA referee







On the other hand, the European body has also made it clear that video arbitration should be more inclusive, with more visits to the screen by the braids to answer their questions. “Many times it obeys subjective questions and in which the force used is in question. The referee should be the one who makes the decision, reviewing the indicated. The assistant is authorized to advise that it be reviewed, ”said UEFA about the VAR, unlike what was applied, for example, in the Santander League.

He has also confirmed that goalkeepers will not be cautioned in the first instance if they advance on a penalty shot and will only see yellow if they re-offend. In the rounds from eleven meters the yellow cards that the players, including the goalkeepers, have seen during the regulation 90 minutes will not be taken into account either.

”According to the IFAB and the Laws of the Game, shooting from the penalty spot is not part of the match. It is just a way of determining the winner of the match (…) We believe this is a good and important change, ”said Rosetti.

Finally, UEFA also explained that in the unlikely event that the pitcher and the goalkeeper commit an offense at the same time, it will be the field player who will receive a warning from the referee.

The changes exposed by UEFA took effect on June 1, when the season should have ended. With the pandemic, the Europa League teams will release the new regulations starting this Wednesday, including Getafe against Inter Milan and Sevilla against Roma in the eighths of the competition.








