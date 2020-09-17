UEFA confirms distribution of the Champions League draw pots

He Real Madrid, as champion of the Santander League, and Sevilla, after winning the Europa League, they will go to Pot 1 of the Champions League draw, Meanwhile he Barça and the Atlético de Madrid They will be included in Pot 2, as confirmed by UEFA. The draw will be held in Nyon next October 1st.

The whites will share the hype with the rest of the champions of the most powerful leagues on the continent, which according to the UEFA coefficient are Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Juventus, Paris Saint Germain, Zenit de Saint Petersburg and Porto. Together with them will be the team of Julen Lopetegui thanks to the conquest of the Europa League.













Pot 1 and 2

A priori, both Barça and Atlético will have a more complicated draw than Real Madrid and Sevilla





In number 2 they appear, apart from Barcelona and Atlético, Manchester City, Manchester United, Shakhtar Donetsk, Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea and Ajax. For the 3rd or 4th, depending on the teams that make it through the qualifying rounds, RB Leipzig, Inter, Lazio, Atalanta, Lokomotiv Moscow, Olympique Marseille, Bruges, Borussia Mönchengladbach, Istanbul Basaksehir and Rennes remain.

In this way, both Barça and Atletico will have a more complicated draw than Real Madrid and Sevilla, since they will coincide in the group with one of the League champions, who in principle are the most complicated teams in the draw. For Madridistas and Sevilla players, on the other hand, their most difficult opponent will come out of Pot 2, where City, United, Dortmund and the reinforced Chelsea stand out.

Messi and Sergio Ramos, during a classic. (Mané Espinosa)



The last six teams will be known on September 30, once the second leg of the playoffs are played. The draw, in which teams from the same country will not be included in a group, as usual, will take place on 1 October from 6:00 p.m. CET at UEFA headquarters in Nyon. The competition will begin on October 20 and the group stage will conclude on December 9.









Trofeo de la UEFA Champions League

(ODD ANDERSEN / AFP/Getty Images)



During the event, the winners of the awards for the best players, coaches, goalkeeper, defender, midfielder and forward of both the women’s and men’s Champions League last season will also be known, in which the winners were Lyon and Bayern Munich.







