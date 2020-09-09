Tour director tests positive but all riders are fit

The feared PCR analysis to detect positives by Covid-19 in the platoon of Tour de France they have given their sentence. There are no positive cyclists and all the riders have been cleared to continue as normal. However, the one who has tested positive and must abandon the race as a precaution is its director, Christian Prudhomme. It so happens that the French Prime Minister, Jean Castex, followed last Saturday’s stage in the back seats of the race management car, with Prudhomme sitting next to him.

Likewise, four positive cases have appeared among team assistants, but all correspond to different teams, so there has been no expulsion from the race, except in the case of the four affected, who must be confined.













Four assistants from four different teams are the other positive for Covid-19

The results of the analyzes have been sent to the race’s chief medical officer, Florence Pommery, and subsequently to ASO and the International Cycling Union, which oversees the process. A statement from the organization two hours before the start of the tenth stage has calmed the nerves of the Tour peloton: there is not one positive among the cyclists. The teams with an affected auxiliary are Ineos, Mitchelton, Cofidis and Ag2R, each with a case. Globally, the insulating bubble system has achieved its effect.

The official statement came shortly before one in the afternoon, despite the fact that it had been announced that the results would be announced early this Tuesday. ASO and the International Cycling Union recall that this is the third wave of analysis and that a fourth will be carried out on the second day of rest, on Monday, September 14.





The affected teams are Ineos, Mitchelton, Cofidis and Ag2R

The analyzes, to 650 accredited of the 22 teams that compete in the Tour, were carried out between last Sunday and Monday, during the first day of rest. Some teams did it in Pau and others already in La Rochelle, the center of operations on the Tour’s rest day. The runners, assistants and other members of the sports block, up to 30 people per team, went through the mobile laboratory that the Tour installed for this purpose.









The regulations finally approved, despite the protests of the teams and the cyclists’ representatives, establish that any team with two or more positives must abandon the race completely, regardless of whether those affected are cyclists or members of their environment. As four cases have appeared in four different teams, no exclusion of a whole team is carried out.

This is how the Jumbo team was shown on Twitter hours before the results of the PCR tests carried out on the Tour peloton were known

(TWITTER JUMBO)



In recent days, the Association of Professional Cyclists (ACP) has asked fans who come to the Tour to cheer responsibly and not approach cyclists and even less to shout in their proximity without a mask. “Supporters are welcome to the side of the road to encourage Tour participants and the many races that have rekindled the passion for bicycles, but only if they wear the mask correctly and respect social distancing,” said the ACP it’s a statement.









Some runners, such as André Greipel (from Israel) have commented on the matter on social networks: “As participants in the Tour, anyone involved in the event, during the current circumstances with the Covid-19 we make great sacrifices. It’s easy to keep the competition, respect the rules, keep your distance from the cyclists and wear masks, PLEASE ”.







