Tour de France 2020 | Today’s stage 19, cycling live

Tremendous change from the Italian of the CCC Team.

Race situation 17 kilometers from the finish line.

🚴🏼‍♂️💨

HEAD RACE:

Luke Rowe (Ineos Grenadiers),

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe),

Oliver Naesen (Ag2r La Mondiale),

Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quick Step),

Dries Devenyns (Deceuninck-Quick Step),

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo),

Greg van Avermaet (CCC Team),

Matteo Trentin (CCC Team),

Jack Bauer (Mitchelton-Scott),

Luka Mezgec (Mitchelton-Scott),

Nikias Arndt (Team Sunweb) y

Soren Kragh Andersen (Team Sunweb).

🚴🏼‍♂️🚴🏼‍♂️🚴🏼‍♂️ PERSECUTORS:

E. Boasson Hagen (NTT Pro Cycling),

H. Hofstetter (Israel Start-Up Nation) y

Bryan Coquard (B&B Hotels-Vital Concept) +1′ 47″

🚴🏼‍♀️ 🚴🏼‍♀️ 🚴🏼‍♀️ 🚴🏼‍♀️

PLATOON: Roll relaxed after leaving the chase. +2 ’51 ”

They are chased by a quintet with

Matteo Trentin (CCC Team), among others.

In it are

Sagan,

Bennet and

From Avermaet.

Now they prove it

Michal Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers),

Soren Kragh Andersen (Team Sunweb),

Alessandro De Marchi (CCC Team) y

Tim Declercq (Deceuninck-Quick Step).

It has occurred in the back and the maximum affected has been

Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers).

1.

Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quick Step), 309



2.

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), 256



3.

Matteo Trentin (CCC Team), 243



4.

Bryan Coquard (B&B Hotels-Vital Concept), 171



5.

Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal), 158

1.

Weather in Remi Cavagna (Deceuninck-Quick Step), 20



2.

Benoit Cosnefroy (Ag2r La Mondiale), 17



3.

Luke Rowe (Ineos Grenadiers), 15



4.

Pierre Rolland (B&B Hotels-Vital Concept), 13



5.

Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quick Step), 11

Race situation 48 kilometers from the finish line.

🚴🏼‍♂️💨

HEAD RACE:

Weather in Remi Cavagna (Deceuninck-Quick Step).

🚴🏼‍♂️🚴🏼‍♂️🚴🏼‍♂️

PERSECUTORS:

Benoit Cosnefroy (AG2R La Mondiale),

Pierre Rolland (B&B Hotels-Vital Concept) y

Luke Rowe (Ineos Grenadiers) +23″

🚴🏼‍♀️ 🚴🏼‍♀️ 🚴🏼‍♀️ 🚴🏼‍♀️

PLATOON: Drive the

Bora-Hansgrohe +45″

Race situation 50 kilometers from the finish line.

🚴🏼‍♂️💨

HEAD RACE:

Weather in Remi Cavagna (Deceuninck-Quick Step).

🚴🏼‍♀️ 🚴🏼‍♀️ 🚴🏼‍♀️ 🚴🏼‍♀️

PLATOON: Drive the

Bora-Hansgrohe +1′ 24″

Race situation 66 kilometers from the finish line.

🚴🏼‍♂️💨

HEAD RACE:

Weather in Remi Cavagna (Deceuninck-Quick Step).

🚴🏼‍♀️ 🚴🏼‍♀️ 🚴🏼‍♀️ 🚴🏼‍♀️

PLATOON: Drive the

Bora-Hansgrohe +1′ 10″

Lukas Pöstlberger ends his participation in the

Tour de Francia 2020. The Austrian from

Bora-Hansgrohe you have been bitten by an insect that caused an anaphylactic reaction. The runner has been transferred to the hospital and the team has ensured that there is no need to fear for his health.

As in most flat stages of the

Tour of Francia, the big concern of runners is the wind, which is expected to blow strongly.

Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-Quick Step) is head of the race after escaping solo. The Frenchman rolls with a 2 ’17 “advantage.

Michael Gogl and Jonathan Castroviejo have not started.

1.

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma)



2.

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) +57”



3.

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana Pro Team) +1’26”



4.

Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) +3’05”



5.

Mikel Landa (Bahrain-McLaren) + 3’27 ”





Practically flat day of 166.5 kilometers slightly bumpy. An ideal stage for attackers, for escapes, with the possibility of being resolved in a final sprint.

Good afternoon! Welcome to the live broadcast of the

stage 19 of the

Tour de Francia 2020, which is disputed between

Bourg-en-Bresse and

Champagnole.

Slovenian

Primoz Roglic he will defend a new day his leadership in a stage that is practically called a transitional stage for the favorites.

It will be the last chance for Stage Hunters to sneak into a breakout and achieve a victory in this

Tour de Francia 2020.