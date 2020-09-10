Tour de France 2020 | Stage 12 between Chauvigny and Sarran, cycling live

The Deceuninck-Quick Step rider is not resigned to being neutralized and changes the pace in the lead.

Race situation 50 kilometers to the finish.

🚴🏼‍♂️🚴🏼‍♂️🚴🏼‍♂️💨 RACE HEAD:

Luis León Sánchez (Astana Pro Team),

Imanol Erviti (Movistar Team),

Nils Politt (Israel Start-Up Nation),

Max walscheid (NTT Pro Cycling),

Kasper asgreen (Deceuninck-Quick Step) and

Mathieu Burgaudeau (Total Direct Energie).

🚴🏼‍♀️ 🚴🏼‍♀️ 🚴🏼‍♀️ 🚴🏼‍♀️

PLATOON: Commanded by

Bora-Hansgrohe and

CCC Team +30 ”

43.2 km / h on average in the first three hours of the race.

The getaway of the day has been formed

Max walscheid (NTT Pro Cycling),

Nils Politt (Israel Start-Up Nation),

Kasper asgreen (Deceuninck-Quick Step),

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana Pro Team),

Imanol Erviti (Movistar Team) and

Mathieu Burgaudeau (Total Direct Energie).

The cyclist retires from CCC Team,

Ilnur Zakarin, winner of a stage in the

Tour de France 2016. The Russian suffered a fall yesterday in which there was a non-displaced fracture of the sixth left rib.

The jury of

Tour de France yesterday sanctioned

Peter sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) for “unsportsmanlike conduct” in the

sprint Poitiers final, where the Slovakian beat Belgian Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) at the end of the stage.

one.

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma)



two.

Egan bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) +21 ”



3.

Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) +28 ”



Four.

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiales) +30 ”



5.

Nairo Quintana (Arkea Samsic) +32 ”

218 kilometer stage with four mountain passes. The most notable is the Suc Au May (2nd category) that will be climbed 25 kilometers from the finish line and which includes ramps with a large percentage of unevenness. It is the longest stage of this

Tour de France 2020 that will serve to open your mouth to the great mountain days that are approaching.

Good afternoon! Welcome to the live broadcast of the

stage 12 of the

Tour de France 2020, which is disputed between the cities of Chauvigny and Sarran.

The leader of the ‘Grande Boucle’, the Slovenian cyclist

Primoz Roglic defends the lead in an extensive day (the longest of this edition) and rugged, with up to four perfect mountain passes for an organized getaway to challenge the peloton.