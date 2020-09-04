Tony Hawk continues to surprise his fans at 52 with a new challenge

Not a drop was spilled !! Tony Hawk, skater American considered the best in history, has once again surprised all his followers by responding to a viral challenge from social networks. Hawk He poured himself a glass of milk, got on his skateboard, and hit the track. skate. After a couple of turns in the air, he put his feet on the ground and drank the milk, which during the entire exhibition did not spill a drop. And all this with 52 years.













The mythical skater I responded like this to challenge proposed by the swimmer Katie ledecky, who managed to cross a pool swimming fathoms with a glass of milk on his head.