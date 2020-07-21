Tomic: “Joventut have a very young and talented team”

In Badalona the illusion has been triggered after the Youth announced one of the summer bombings signings this Sunday. After eight years defending the Barça shirt, the last ones as captain of the squad, Ante Tomic He will be dressed in green and black. “It will be easier for me to get used to everything having Pau Ribas by my side,” he confessed this Monday.

Tomic and Ribas have shared costumes at the Palau for the last five seasons and both have changed their townships this summer without having to leave home.





Reunion

Tomic and Ribas, azulgrana the last five years, will continue together in Badalona











The Croatian center, a reinforcement of bells for the interior game of the Penya, was shown in statements to the club’s media “very happy” to continue his career “in a great club” and in a squad “very young and with players from a lot of talent who want to grow every year ”. Tomic has already had the first conversations with his new coach, Carles DuranAnd he assured that he liked “a lot” his philosophy and his way of training. The Croatian said that he can get used to “any style of play” and that it will be the coach “who decides” how he sees him in the team. “

The 33-year-old veteran center commented that he comes to Badalona to “try to help in anything, to compete and maintain a good level throughout the season.” Asked about the goals that the team can set with the signings it is making, he wanted to be cautious and stated that it is still “very soon” and that we will have to wait “to start the preseason”. “When two or three weeks pass we can talk,” he said.









Along with Tomic, who seems like the icing on the cake, they have landed at the Olympic in recent weeks Pau Ribas, Brodziansky and Ferran Bassas. Contrasting players who come to reinforce an already competitive squad as was demonstrated in the final phase of the Endesa League played in Valencia, where they grazed the classification for the semifinals. In addition, Carles Duran will have this year many men trained in the green and black quarry.







