Tokyo doesn’t want their Games

We cannot destroy the dream of 11,000 athletes

Thomas Bach, president of the IOC

What comes next is the story of a memory.

We are at the closing ceremony of the Rio Games in 2016.

Logistically, these have been disastrous Games. There have been tremendous structural mismatches. There has been a waste in infrastructure: four years later, half a dozen leaders are imprisoned or awaiting trial. A lot of money has disappeared. Serious security problems have been reported. They shot at a journalists' bus, with two wounded. Members of the Olympic family were docked on Copacabana beach.









Crowds of tokiotas walk the city, protected by masks, yesterday (Takashi Aoyama / Getty)



The closure, in Maracanã, advances along this line.

A monumental storm is being unloaded on the stadium. At the foot of the field, the show is enthusiastic. Just that: enthusiastic and expendable. The display is messy, from the main festival, unworthy of an event of such magnitude.





Preparation

Today, Tokyo has almost everything: infrastructure, budget and experience; but his spirits fail

In the press box, journalists look at each other.

“That this is over now,” they say to each other with a look.

The music suddenly turns off. Perfect figures are outlined, with robotic movements. Spaces measured to the millimeter are formed. Electronic music sounds from synthesizers. It sounds really good. Steps are synchronized.

Image of the replica of the Statue of Liberty, at the Odaiba Marine Park, in Tokyo (FRANCK ROBICHON / EFE)













The floor lights up.

–Arigato.

Thank you.

Shinzo Abe, Japanese Prime Minister, father of Abenomics –one of the greatest economic experiments of the 21st century – appears in the center of the stage. Disguised as SuperMario, greet the crowd.

When Tokyo 2020 shows its face, lighting up the world, the storm has already stopped.

Saturated with mamachichos, We can not wait any longer. We can't wait until Tokyo.









Technically, Tokyo 2020 had to start the day after tomorrow, July 24.

Technically we say, because it will not be like that. The Covid-19 pandemic has taken it all ahead.

We will have to wait a year, until July 23, 2021: these Olympic Games cannot be held before.

Either yes or no.

A clock in Tokyo counts the days, hours, minutes and seconds until the opening of the next Olympic Games (Issei Kato / Reuters)













Right now, Tokyo has almost everything. The structures, the budget, the worldwide recognition, the rhythms and the experience of past episodes: the Japanese capital had been an Olympian before, in 1964.

But it lacks a decisive factor.

Lacks encouragement.

Kyodo, the large Japanese news agency, has projected a large-scale survey. The result is disheartening. Only 23.9% of Tokyoites support the celebration of Tokyo 2020 (or 2021). In large numbers, it goes out to one in four neighbors.

The Tokyoites tell us that right now they have other things to think about.

Neither Japan nor the rest of the world has shaken off the specter of the pandemic. There are movement restrictions in multiple settings. Tokyo registers a daily average of 200 new infected, something that Yuriko Koike, the governor of the metropolis, relativizes:

–We register more cases because we practice more tests.





Behind closed doors

If the Games are to be held, 44% want them to be behind closed doors or with limited audience

The Tokyoites listen to it, but they walk with the fly behind the ear. If the Games are held next year, 44.1% prefer multiple restrictions apply: o closed doors, o audience limitations in the stands.









Thomas Bach, the president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), insists that the Games will be held yes or yes, but other points to debate appear in the background.

All of Tokyo’s infrastructure is ready to host the Games; what fails is the spirit (KIMIMASA MAYAMA / EFE)



Human Rights Watch (HRI) released a painful report yesterday: I was hit so many times I can’t count: Abuse of child athletes in Japan. Or what is the same: a study on the abuse of young Japanese athletes.

The study, on 800 consulted athletes, talks about punches, hits, water restrictions, teasing and name calling and sexual assault.

The focus has been on Japan.

And its reality also hurts.







