Todt: “Schumacher is fighting for the world to see him again”

Michael sSchumacher, legendary pilot of Formula 1, suffered a serious accident on December 29, 2013 skiing in the French Alps that left him in a coma and on the verge of death. His critical condition and evolution in these years is a mystery, but his friend and current FIA president, Jean Todt, He assured that the German “is fighting for the world to see him again.”

The leader, who was the head of the Ferrari team when Schumacher piloted the red racing car, explained in a recent interview for the Daily Mail who visited the seven-time Formula 1 champion “last week.” “He is struggling. I hope the world can see it again. That’s what he and his family are working for, ”explained the Frenchman.













Schumacher suffered a severe blow to the head while skiing at the Méribel resort. After the accident, he underwent several operations that saved his life and, after almost a year in hospital, he was transferred to his lakefront home in Geneva. Only close family and friends, like Todt, have been able to visit the Teutonic legend.

Corinna, Schumacher’s wife, is in charge of supervising the health of her husband and who maintains secrecy regarding his evolution. In recent months there had been speculation about a stem cell treatment, but sources from the British newspaper ruled out this option due to the current pandemic.

“I love Michael, but it is impossible to say who is the best of all. There are Juan Manuel Fangio, Jim Clark, Ayrton Senna and Michael. You can only think in terms of who is the best in a certain generation, ”said Todt about the comparison between Schumacher’s career with other motorsport historical and now with Lewis Hamilton, hexachampion and winner this past Sunday of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

“I remember back in 2000 when I was on the podium at Suzuka with Michael after he won his first Ferrari title and I told him that our lives would never be the same again. We had achieved everything we wanted. After an accident like Michael’s, does it matter if Lewis has won more? ”Todt concluded.







