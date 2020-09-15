Today’s stage 16, cycling live

The German opens a few meters …

What kind of an Ecuadorian who is selecting only on the run … suffers

Sébastien Reichenbach (Groupama-FDJ).

The Frenchman changes to the rhythm with respect to the peloton and, for now, the

Jumbo-Visma lets you walk away.

Something happens to the current winner of the

Tour of Francia that does not allow you to shine in this edition of

2020.

In this case, this bonus will not play a very important role because the first to crown will be the escapees.

No one gets out on their wheel when the leak is getting closer to the

Ascent of Saint-Nizier-du-Moucherotte (1st category).

Today’s goal has hosted a departure or arrival of the

Tour of Francia. It is one of the most classic peaks of the Gallic round.

Race situation 50 kilometers from the finish line.

🚴🏼‍♂️🚴🏼‍♂️🚴🏼‍♂️💨

HEAD RACE:

Andrey Amador,

Richard Carapaz,

Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers),

Lennard Kämna,

Daniel Oss (Bora-Hansgrohe),

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step),

Sébastien Reichenbach (Groupama-FDJ),

Alberto Bettiol,

Neilson Powless (EF Education First),

Winner Anacona,

Warren Barguil (Arkéa-Samsic),

Imanol Erviti,

Carlos Verona (Movistar Team),

Matteo Trentin (CCC Team),

Chris Juul Jensen,

Mikel Snow (Mitchelton-Scott),

Tiesj Benoot,

Casper Pedersen,

Nicholas Roche (Team Sunweb),

Quentin Pacher,

Pierre Rolland (B&B Hotels-Vital Concept),

Simon Geschke (CCC Team) y

Romain Sicard (Total Direct Energy)

🚴🏼‍♀️ 🚴🏼‍♀️ 🚴🏼‍♀️ 🚴🏼‍♀️

PLATOON: +12′ 40″

After going off the hook from the start of the stage, the young Frenchman

David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) leaves the

Tour de Francia 2020.

Race situation at the top of the Côte de Revel 58 kilometers from the finish line.

🚴🏼‍♂️🚴🏼‍♂️🚴🏼‍♂️💨

HEAD RACE:

The Frenchman tries to select the numerous fugue a little.

1.

Benoît Cosnefroy (Ag2r La Mondiale), 36



2.

Pierre Rolland (B&B Hotels-Vital Concept), 36



3.

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), 34



4.

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma), 33



5.

Nans Peters (Ag2r La Mondiale), 32

Race situation at the top of Col de Porte.

🚴🏼‍♂️🚴🏼‍♂️🚴🏼‍♂️💨

HEAD RACE:

1.

Pierre Rolland (B&B Hotels-Vital Concept), 5



2.

Nicholas Roche (Team Sunweb), 3



3.

Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe), 2



4.

Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers), 1

The Frenchman from B&B Vital Concept changes the rhythm and leaves alone. Just follow

Nicholas Roche (Team Sunweb).

The first major escape of the day today in the

Tour de Francia 2020 is formed by:

He

Tour de Francia 2020 yesterday passed his second major screening. The competition held

785 PCR tests to the participants and team members and all have been

negative.

In this way, all cyclists can continue their performance in the race.

After an ascent to

Grand Colombier which served to put the cards on the table and see who has legs to win this edition of the

Tour de Francia 2020, this year’s ‘Grand Boucle’ has turned into a hand-to-hand duel between two Slovenian cyclists.

Favorite poster has it

Primoz Roglic (Team Jumbo-Visma). The Slovenian is a consecrated cyclist and leader of the most powerful team of this

Tour. The current winner of the Tour of Spain is the

shirt yellow and has shown almost no weakness at any time during the race.

On the other hand, the applicant is

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Emirates Team). At 21, this Slovenian is being the great sensation of the race, displaying an offensive and unapologetic style. At the moment, he has been the only one capable of leaving behind

Roglic at times. If he had not stayed in a fan, he would be much closer to the first position.

1.

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma)



2.

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Emirates Team) +40″



3.

Rigoberto Uran (Education First) +1′ 34”



4.

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana Pro Team) +1′ 45″



5.

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) +2′ 03″

164-kilometer stage starting at

Tour du Pin and arrival high in

Villard de Lans, a classic port of the

Tour of Francia. In total, there are five mountain passes staggered from beginning to end, among which the first of

Saint Nizier du Moucherotte, 20.5 kilometers from the finish line, which is linked to the final ascent to

Villard de Lans, which will serve to decide a perfect stage for a getaway.

Good afternoon! Welcome to the live broadcast of the

stage 16 of the

Tour de Francia 2020, which is disputed between

La Tour du Pin and

Villard de Lans.

The leader of the ‘Grande Boucle’, the Slovenian cyclist

Primoz Roglic defends again the leadership in a new mountain day, with five passes and a high finish, but which seems more designed for attacks and escapes of weightless people in the general classification than for a face-to-face between favorites.

Removed

Bernal, the great rival of the Slovenian is his young compatriot

Tadej Pogacar, the only cyclist in the peloton who has proven to be capable of fighting a duel equal to the current one

shirt yellow of

Tour.