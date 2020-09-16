Tiger Woods prepares for the US Open: “Getting old makes it harder to win”

North of the island of Manhattan, in the North American state of New York, the field of golf of Winged Foot it already has all its sharp claws. From Thursday she will host a stranger US Open without an audience, the first great of the 2020-21 season but the second of the year after the PGA that Morikawa won. Golfers fear what is one of the most complicated courses in the world, one of the jewels of the hall of famer AW Tillinghast, who has already shown signs of brutality in the past.

Among them emerges Tiger Woods, currently ranked 21st in the world rankings, still on the hunt for Jack Nicklaus’s 18 greats. In the last Augusta Masters he achieved the fifteenth and in Winged Foot he aspires to continue cutting differences. “When you get older it becomes more difficult to win. You have to take advantage of your career years in which you are physically at your peak so that later you have the opportunity to aspire to records like Nicklaus’, ”he remarked this Tuesday at the press conference prior to the tournament. “Rafa (Nadal), Fed (Federer) or Serena (Williams) have been consistent and dominant for many years and that is why they can aspire to be the best in history,” he added.















Winged Foot is one of the most difficult courses we play, on a par with Carnoustie and Oakmont ”







Tiger Woods

Professional golfer







Woods has been seen training at Winged Foot alongside his increasingly friend. Justin thomas, another of the favorites. In fact, the organization has also put them in the same group on Thursday and Friday, with Collin Morikawa as third man. These days of practices have served to corroborate that Winged Foot will not give up.

“It is one of the most difficult courses we play, I would put it on a par with Carnoustie and Oakmont. Historically it hasn’t exactly been won with low results here and I don’t think it will change. It will be necessary to see which flags they decide to put up but with the weather forecast we already know that it will be a complicated week, with the fast and dry field and a very high rough in which the stick gets hooked ”, he summarized.

One of the most important things in the US Open, as usual, will be to try to take as many fairways as possible since the rough never brings anything good. Woods has a clear strategy: “I am going to try to play each hole from a certain place, if to get there because of the wind I need the drive then I will hit it. But it may be that the next day it will be wood 3, I will see it day by day ”.









As with all players, the former world number one misses the fans at tournaments. “His energy and positivism contribute a lot, they fill the field with electricity, especially in New York where there is so much passion for sports. I have been playing with all that for two decades but it is the new reality and we all have to adapt ”, he has settled.

Tiger Woods, training with his increasingly inseparable Justin Thomas (JUSTIN LANE / EFE)



Tiger faces this US Open after failing to qualify for the Tour Championship, the last tournament of the season, and passing without pain or glory for the PGA Championship, which hosted Olympia Fields, a field also one of the complicated ones. “This year I have not put as well as I would like and on top of that I have failed on the bad side many times, which has prevented me from being in the fight for victory,” he concluded.







