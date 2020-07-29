Three cyclists from the Vuelta a Burgos, isolated by contact with a coronavirus positive

The Back to Burgos It was the first cycling test that has taken the start in Spain since the sports world stopped all its activity in mid-March due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The first stage in Burgos was uneventfully played off the asphalt, but on the second day of competition the threat of viruses has set off all the alarms.

Three cyclists have had to get off the bike because they were in contact last Saturday with a person who had tested positive for coronavirus. Colombian cyclists from UAE Team Emirates Sebastian Molano, Cristian Muñoz and Camilo Ardina they have not taken the start of the second stage of the Vuelta a Burgos between Castrojeriz and Villadiego.













According to EFE

All of them have given a negative result in the first virus test, but “as a precaution” it was decided not to join the platoon.

Juan Sebastián Molano and Cristian Camilo Muñoz on their arrival in Barajas. (Getty)



From the whole of the United Arab Emirates they have affirmed that the three runners gave a negative result in the test that took place in the days prior to the test, but following the protocol of the team itself and the International Cycling Union, the decision was made not to participate in the Burgos race.

In this way, there are already five cyclists separated from the race for fear of contagion, since the three Colombians join Itamar Einhorn and Alex Dowsett of Israel Startup Nation, who did not take the start of the first stage of the Vuelta a Burgos. At the moment, none of the runners has tested positive.









The first stage of the race, played in the city of Burgos, was won by the Austrian Felix Grobschartner and there was an accident in which Gijs Leemreize lost part of a finger and Sebastian Henao suffered a dislocation of the right shoulder.







