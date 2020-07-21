Three confirmed renewals, 50% subscriptions and a “new Espanyol”

This Tuesday they appeared in the conference room of the RCDE

Stadium

Joseph

Maria

DuránCEO Rufete, sports director and Mao

Yes, counselor, to give explanations about the descent of Espanyol to Monday

Division and detail what procedures will be carried out for the next season. Mao Ye wanted to excuse the absence of the president, Chen

Yansheng, “Due to sanitary restrictions”.

In the introduction, the Chinese adviser assured that playing in Monday It will be “momentary” and acknowledged having done “many things wrong”, although there has also been “self-criticism.” She asked to “be together” and “the support of the parrot family.” On behalf of Chen (about whom he explained that, in addition to being “100% informed” of what is happening in Barcelona, ​​”he constantly self-criticizes and reflects”) he said that “the obligation is to return the equipment to First”.













After the resignation of García Pont, Durán and Rafa Marañón join the Council

After this introduction he explained the first changes of this Espanyol. After the resignation of Carlos

Garcia

Pont As vice president, the new council will be made up of the president, Chen; for him Sir

Wang as vice president; for him Sir

Liu, of RAstar

Group, as a counselor; by José María Durán (formerly CEO) as CEO in a more executive capacity, and by the former footballer Rafael

Cashew, in a more social and institutional function. In this way they hope to be “closer” to the fans.

Durán took the opportunity to highlight that it is a Council in which Rastar Group “increases its commitment” and that, “because of how it has been structured, it is a step forward to bring the Council closer to the day-to-day life of the club”. The new CEO insisted that the “sole objective is promotion”, because “many parakeets have not even seen” play Espanyol in Second; the last time was twenty-six years ago. “It is our great objective, the only one, to return to the elite,” he repeated. “We must take advantage of this moment to make changes, which have already begun, and relaunch a new project, a new Espanyol that can fight for high levels,” he declared. And, for this, they are “restructuring the club at all levels” and must “reorient the club in the social area”.





Discounts, compensations and subscriptions at 50% for the coming season

In this sense, he explained that “the axis” of the new season of subscribers will be affected by the more than probable absence of public to the stadium until mid-season. “In addition to the 20% coronavirus compensation system, we are going to lower rates to 50%. New subscribers will also have discounts. We will give compensation to those who currently opt for the 20% compensation so that they do not pay. ” These measures are taken to “fill the field in Second when the public can attend” because what they want is not only “not to lose” social mass, but “to be more”. In this way there is also a kind of “moral compensation”.









However, Durán wanted to highlight the fact that “the one who suffers the consequences of the decline more than anyone else is Chen”, because “he has made decisions and deposited trust”. In this sense, they have been “debugging responsibilities” in recent months. For example, with the first dismissals of the former corporate CEO Roger

Guasch and the former sports general manager and technical secretary Oscar

Perarnau. Now, as Durán confirmed, they are “building a new way of doing” with “great conviction to go up and return the team to Primera”.







Revenue falls in half “







José María Durán

CEO of Espanyol







Hence, he is “happy” with the team that has been formed to face the worst of Espanyol’s sporting crises in decades. And hence I would like to “thank Rufete for the effort of these weeks.” From the sports director, coach during the last seven days in which he only got one point and certified the relegation, he stressed that he is “a club man” and with him he is “working in the new Espanyol”.

For this, however, they will have a lower budget than the previous campaign. “Revenue will drop by half, around 48 or 50 million,” he explained, although he added that “the drop does not include the sale of players.” By way of summary: “Income falls by half”. Similarly, Durán said they will focus “all financial resources on the first team” with measures that “will begin to flourish in the coming days.”













Javi López and Diego López, renewed for one year; Dídac Vilà, for two

In the sporting aspect, there are still many doubts, although Rufete took the opportunity to clear some. First, he confirmed the captains’ renovations Call

López, Diego

López and Didac

Town. All of them renewed before the relegation took place and Rufete justifies it as a decision made “from the responsibility”. He did it “so that they had the confidence of the club in addition to that of the coach”, which at the time was Abelardo. Javi López and Diego López will play one more year as Blue and Whites; Dídac Vilà, two. The rest of the players who finished contract (Other

Iturraspe, Naldo, Jonathan

Calleri and Facundo

Ferreyra) will leave the entity, although it is possible that they will execute the purchase option for Bernardo Espinosa, on loan from Girona. Everything will depend on what the new coach says.

A coach that, as Rufete has reiterated over and over, if it were for Espanyol “we would already have him here” because “it is very important to start as soon as possible”. Neither Marcelino, ni Marcelo

Bielsa, ni Gabriel

Heinze They will occupy the Blue and Whites’ bench in the Second Division, but not because they have been “discarded”: “It is not a question of us not wanting, sometimes we do not arrive”. The technician best positioned today to lead the promotion project is Vicente

Moreno, current coach of Mallorca, a team that has also dropped.













Waiting for the new coach and with Keidi Baré and Fran Mérida on the list

Rufete is aware that he expects an “atypical” transfer market ahead and his premise is “first the coach, then the squad”. Everything within a framework and a “different and even complex” situation. He did admit that “there are tickets that we already have advanced” and that, as the economies of all the clubs have suffered during this health crisis, they should “look for strategies that can help the clubs”, for example, when signing players from the Spanish.

“We have players with good market value,” acknowledged the sports director. And he gave as an example to Marc

Roca. But they must “wait”: “The first phase is to order very well what we have to register; We have been working with players who may be around for some time. ” Among them, two names were mentioned, two midfielders: Keidi

Baré, of the Málaga, and Fran

Merida, which ends contract with Osasuna.







We have no intention of leaving Tomás and Cabrera on loan ”







José María Durán

CEO of Espanyol







About the first, he commented that “he is a great player” but that “he cannot” give his opinion more because he belongs to another club “. About the second, he said that they know him “very well” and that they are going “to see what conditions or situations” exist and, “from there”, they will decide “quickly”. What they want is to “have on the table” several options “hopefully closed” for when the new coach is confirmed he can give the go-ahead or “participate in them.”









Despite the fact that Rufete claimed not to have “received any offer from anyone,” there are several players who, by cartel (such as the aforementioned Marc Roca) or by high chips (such as David

López and Sergi

Darder, they have numbers to leave the club. Here Durán again took the word to say that “except death, everything is negotiable.” Also to say forcefully that they have “no intention that Of

Thomas and Leandro

Cabrera leave on loan ”despite having in their clauses that option in case of descent. Regarding the situation of Wu

lei, who ended his contract in December, confirmed first by Mao Ye and later by Rufete that “he is an important piece for the internationalization of Espanyol” and that “no offer has come and we are counting on him.”







It is a very screwed up moment but it must be seen as an opportunity ”







Rufete

Espanyol sports director







Second is swampy territory and Rufete intends “to speak little and continue working to confirm and that changes occur”. “Everyone could be calm, a club like Espanyol with 120 years of history deserves the respect of everyone and the time comes when we all have to be together, row all together and go forward,” he said. The sports director takes next season “as a final of 42 days.” In this way, if promotion is achieved, “we will have a winning club because we will have learned with a lot of effort.” Because, although “it is a very screwed up moment, it must be seen as an opportunity”.







