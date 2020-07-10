This will be the Osasuna shirt that will honor the San Fermin

“A San Fermin we ask, for being our employer ”… t-shirts? Yes, t-shirts. Osasuna has announced that this Saturday, in front of Celta Vigo, will play in a white T-shirt with a red scarf printed on the neck in honor of the festivities of San Fermin, which could not be held this year due to the coronavirus.

In this way, Osasuna wants to give greater visibility to a celebration “that has given international prominence to Pamplona and Navarra throughout history and that this year for the first time since the civil war has not been possible,” reports the club on its website.









The entity chaired by Luis Sabalza has announced that a reduced number of shirts will be put on sale through the club’s online store in the coming days and that they will only wear it in the match against the Celtic.