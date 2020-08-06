This will be the exclusive bubble of Real Madrid in Manchester

He Real Madrid He will be on his return to the Champions League in Manchester to play his game against City tomorrow in a bubble, as the British ambassador to Spain, Hugh Elliott said a few days ago. On the expedition it is not by technical decision Gareth Bale, neither is James Rodríguez. If the elimination of Madrid is consummated, the farewell to the Welshman from the white club could not be more clandestine.

The components of the white expedition they will not have to pass the fourteen-day quarantine mandatory for all those who arrive in the United Kingdom from Spain because the party is one of the exceptions contemplated in the law by the British Government.









The expedition of the Spanish team plans to leave Barajas at 11am on Thursday morning on an exclusive flight for footballers, technical and medical staff and a few managers. In Manchester, Zidane’s team will train at the Etihad Stadium at 8pm Spanish time (one less in England) and at no time will any of them have contact with the fans.

The protocol to follow is strict. The team bus will be controlled at all times by the police from the time the team steps onto English soil. Players will spend time in their individual rooms. Visits or walks are not allowed. Nor will there be the usual signing session with the fans, which is usually accomplished by two footballers (the entire squad alternates) on the move.





The stay

An exclusive five-star hotel by the river

Madrid has selected the Lowry Hotel for its stay in Manchester, an exclusive five-star hotel on the banks of the River Irwell, located in the city center. The cathedral is a five-minute walk away. The Etihad Stadium is about six kilometers, ten minutes to a quarter of an hour by bus.









Zidane has already given the list for the game and only three of the squad are missing: Bale, James and the confined Mariano. Sergio Ramos travels despite not being able to play because he was sent off in the last minutes of the first leg at the Bernabeu (1-2). Bale’s absence confirms the breakdown of relations with Zidane. The future of the Welshman at the club can not be blacker despite the fact that he has a year left on his contract and the footballer seems determined to continue.

The captain of Real Madrid (Bernat Armangue / AP)



The great loss for the team is that of captain Sergio Ramos, sent off in the last minutes of the first leg at Bernabeu (1-2). It is certain that the Sevillian central defender will accompany the team despite not being able to play but Zidane believes that his influence is beneficial to instill confidence in his teammates.





Statistics against whites

After losing at home Madrid only came back once











Statistics are very much against Madrid, who only came back once in European competitions after losing the first leg at the Bernabeu. It was in the round of 16 of the Recopa in November 1970, against a modest Austrian team, Wacker Innsbruck. (0-1 the first and 0-2 the return, with goals from Toni Grande and Manolín Bueno). Not only Madrid have had problems to come back after losing at home. These comebacks have only occurred in seven percent of cases.

In the merely sporting plane, an eleven from Madrid is not expected very different from the one seen in the last games of the league. Everything indicates that Zidane will use a 4-4-2, with the only doubt as to who will accompany Benzema as second striker. .





The doubt

Eden Hazard is not feeling well

The initial idea was to give the place to Eden Hazard, but the player is not feeling well and it seems too risky a bet for a game of the importance of tomorrow. The crack signed for the season just ended is having a journey with whites full of misfortune and marked by injuries. After the coronavirus break Hazard had a golden opportunity to be decisive in the remaining eleven games, but his contribution was nothing to write home about. He played 338 minutes spread over six games and gave the feeling of being a fragile and spark-free player.









If you don’t trust Hazard Zidane, you have three options: either of the two Brazilians, Vinícius or Rodrygo, or Isco. Of the three, Vinícius is the one who seems to be in the best shape. The man from Malaga is more hooked than the forward, but it would not be the first time that Zidane has used him in a more advanced position.







