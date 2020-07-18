This is the schedule of the last day of the Santander League

In the Santander League Almost everything was decided after Day 37 played on Thursday. Real Madrid was proclaimed champion without Barça being able to fight until the last date. On the low side, Mallorca completed its descent and will accompany Espanyol next season in the Smartbank League.

Thus, of the last ten games scheduled to dismiss the championship that should have been played on a unified schedule this Sunday, there are three in which there is nothing at stake and, therefore, they will advance their schedule. They are Alavés – FC Barcelona, ​​which will finally be played at 5:00 p.m., and Villarreal – Eibar and Valladolid – Betis, which will do so at 6:30 p.m.





Fight to avoid relegation

The drama stalks Celta and Leganés in a last day not suitable for heart patients

The rest of the day will maintain the unified schedule of 9:00 p.m.. In it a place of decline

between Celta and Alavés, while Real Sociedad and Getafe hope to secure their place in the Europa League, an aspiration that Valencia and Granada also maintain, although with fewer options.

The fight to avoid the last relegation spot will be the one that gets the most attention due to its drama. The (soccer) war will take place on two fields. The first will be that of Cornellà-El Prat, where an already relegated Espanyol will receive Celta de Vigo. The Galician team occupies the last place of salvation with 36 points and a victory would guarantee their permanence. But he must be vigilant against a Leganés who plays in the Santiago Bernabeu against the champion Real Madrid but who has been very successful in recent weeks. Aguirre’s team only serves one victory and Celta does not win.













Schedule of the day 38 (Sunday July 19)

17.00 Alavés – Barcelona

18.30 Villarreal – Eibar

18.30 Valladolid – Betis

21.00 Atlético de Madrid – Real Sociedad

21.00 Spanish – Celtic

21.00 Granada – Athletic

21.00 Leganés – Real Madrid

21.00 Levante – Getafe

21.00 Osasuna – Mallorca

21.00 Seville – Valencia.







