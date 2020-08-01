This is much more than basketball

Beyond basketball, LeBron James (35) feels embarked on a mission from God:

“People are starting to listen to us. And as far as we are concerned, the time has come for us to make a difference, ”says the NBA star, possibly the most decisive basketball player of recent times.

The story comes from behind. A month and a half ago, embarked on his mission of God, LeBron James fundaba

More Than A Vote

. And in the early hours of Friday, on the first day of the new NBA, he got on his knees.

LeBron James of the Lakers during the Clippers game













LeBron James knelt and all his fellow Lakers knelt. And his Clippers rivals. And before, the ineffable had done it Rudy Gobert, author of the first basket of the new NBA.

(Rudy Gobert deserves a parenthesis: at the beginning of the pandemic he made a blunder at a press conference. Pretending to be funny, he had touched everything without disinfecting his hands: the microphone and the table and the chair. A couple of days later he tested positive by coronavirus, the first in the NBA, which was suspended …).

On May 25, former police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on George Floyd’s neck and the man, handcuffed and strangled, suffered a nine-minute death agony.

He passed away whispering:

–I can’t breathe.

The crime angered American society, which took to the streets and voiced:

–Black Lives Matter.

Our sport is much bigger than a ball, a court, ten players and four referees “







LeBron James

The community of black athletes was especially sensitized. This is a historically demanding social spectrum. We have Jesse Owens, Tommie Smith and John Carlos or Muhammad Ali. And in recent years, Colin Kaepernick.

The act of kneeling while the National Anthem it’s a thing of the latter, by Colin Kaepernick: patented the gesture in 2016, in the prolegomena of a game of the San Francisco 49ers, his team, and that was very expensive. He was kicked out of the NFL, the American football league.









He has no equipment again.

Colin Kaerpernick (7), between Eli Harold (58) and Eri Reid (35), in 2016



That Kaepernick was left relatively alone in sports, economics and politics, a debt that the black community is taking on now, in the tense times of George Floyd and Donald Trump.

–In the past, when a gesture occurred (in our favor), we stopped pressing the accelerator a little. We can not do that. We must keep pressing the pedal, spreading love across the United States – LeBron James said Thursday.

He was still at the foot of the track, in the Disney World bubble, having signed the Lakers’ first post-confinement win.

“I think we made Kaep (Kaepernick) proud of us.” I hope to continue doing so. Every day of my life I hope to make you feel proud of how I carry my existence, not only on a basketball court but beyond.





The symbolism of the gesture, already universalized, has another value today.

No one dares to whistle at the athlete who kneels during the hymn. Chelsea and Liverpool players practice it. And police in Canada and protesters in Korea. And they applaud Stevie Wonder, Pharrell Williams and John Legend.

Only Donald Trump, the tweeting president, who opposes them on social networks, disagrees:

“Get that son of a bitch out of the field and fire him.”

That character LeBron James was referring to while creating More Than A Vote: a Donald Trump.

–We not only propose that you vote. We are going to inform you so that you understand who are those who do not want you to vote –said James in the founding act.

